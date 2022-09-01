September 2022: What’s New and Gay on Netflix, Peacock, Hulu, HBO Max, Showtime, Paramount+ and Disney+

The leaves are falling, children are rushing towards the first day of school with large backpacks weighing on their tender spinal cords, and you and me are wondering “what lesbian and bisexual characters are gonna show up on our television sets this September?” Well good news: there are in fact some programs and films to look forward to on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Prime Video,

Netflix’s LGBTQ+ Movies and TV Shows for September 2022

The Imperfects: Season One – September 8

In this sci-fi series, teenagers suffer intense consequences to illegal experiments performed on their bodies without their consent: Juan becomes a werewolf-esque creature, Abbi produces poison she can secrete through her body and Tilda, a punk band singer, gets a supersonic voice that makes performing impossible. Together they attempt to find out what happened to them and get their lives together. This show has been categorized as having “LGBTQ themes” on several platforms including Netflix itself but TBD on what that actually means!

Colette (2018) – September 13

“Certainly there’s a hint of salaciousness in the depiction of Colette’s early forays into lady-love,” writes Heather of this bipoic starring Keira Knightley as writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, “but the film treats her relationship with Missy with the utmost respect and tenderness. ”

In the Dark: Season Five – September 13

Heartbreak High – September 14

This Australian teen drama, a reboot of the 1994 Network Ten series, stars Ayesha Madon as Amerie, a “brash, working class girl who becomes a pariah at Hartley High” after “a discovery” (the preview suggests this “discovery” is a color-coded chart that reveals everybody’s hookups) (You know, A CHART), which causes “a mysterious and very public rift” with her best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek). She befriends Darren (James Majoos), a South African queer and non-binary student. Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran), the Shane of this chart, is “the coolest, sexiest, chiccest lesbian at the school” who is involved with indigenous student Missy (Sherry-Lee Watson). There’s a lot of First Nation and queer representation in this show as well as an autistic character played by an autistic actor so I think we will all really enjoy ourselves!

Do Revenge (2022) – September 16

This film starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke aims to answer the question “what would it be like to take the fun, thrillery stakes of a Hitchcock movie and put it in high school?” Super-popular Drea wants to get back at her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape. Transfer student Eleanor has been outed by another girl. They decide to team up and help each other out by seeking vengeance on each other’s bullies. This could be a Glee plot but instead it’s this film and I am excited to see it!

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) – Sep 22

This 29-minute documentary “reveals the memories of Georgia Stone, an Australian transgender teen as she helps change laws, affirms her gender, finds her voice and emerges into adulthood.”

Dynasty: Season Five – September 24

Rainbow (2022) – September 30

So this movie is called “Rainbow” and the lead is a alternateen girl with short hot-pink hair who wants to be a singer and Samantha Hudson is in it and the director is bisexual actor / producer / activist Paco León and it’s a modern re-telling of The Wizard of Oz soooooooooo

Peacock’s Offerings To the LGBTQ+ Gods In September 2022

Real Girlfriends In Paris: Season One Premiere (Bravo) – September 6

Victoria Zito, fresh out of a messy divorce from her ex-husband, will indeed be coming out as bisexual in the very first episode of the new Bravo reality series, Real Girlfriends in Paris, which follows six bold twentysomething women as they experience “wild adventures” and “romantic rendezvous” in Emily’s favorite city, Paris. Zito is a “small-town girl with big fashion dreams” raised in Texas and currently working as the head designer at fashion brand Chloe Colette.

Vampire Academy: Season One, Episodes 1-4 Premiere: September 15

Julie Plec’s latest vampire series follows two young women whose “friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.” Pride dot com says the book upon which it was based was “subtextually queer” due to the “passionate and intimate” aforementioned friendship, but the adaptation should be more explicitly queer, as per a moment of two women kissing in the trailer that I painstakingly paused to evaluate as my service to the community.

Returning LGBTQ-inclusive NBC Shows Available on Hulu the Day After Their

New Amsterdam: Season 5 Premiere – September 21

Law & Order SVU: Season 24 Premiere – September 23

Hulu’s Lesbian and Queer Characters for September 2022

Tell it to the Bees (2018) – September 1

Anna Paquin is Jean, a new doctor in a 1950s rural Scotland town who forms a special connection with Lydia, the mother of her patient Charlie, who is really obsessed with Jean’s bee colonies. The story was adapted by a straight person from a novel by a lesbian and The AV Club said that it “crushes a tender midcentury love story under the weight of melancholy,” so ymmv.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five Two-episode premiere – September 14

Moira (Samira Wiley) and Luke will be helping June fight Gilead from a distance as they continue to pursue their ongoing interest of “rescuing Hannah” in a season that will find June facing consequences for killing Commander Waterford. Commander Lawrence is working with Nick and Aunt Lydia for some reason to reform Gilead while Serena’s working on raising her profile in Toronto, as one does.

Monarch: Series Premiere (Fox) – September 12

This “Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s leading family of country music” stars Susan Sarandon as the queen of country music, Dottie Cantrell Roman. Beth Ditto is her daughter, Gigi Tucker-Roman, who has always felt like an outcast in her family despite her incredible singing voice, and also Gigi is GAY and married to Kayla Roman-Tucker (Meagan Holder), who is keeping a secret that could destroy her marriage to Gigi. This show was originally slated to debut on January 30, 2022, but then was delayed due to Covid-related issues.

Reboot: Season One Premiere – September 20

This Hulu original stars Rachel Bloom as a lesbian TV writer, Hannah, who pitches a reboot of an early 2000s family sitcom to a network and everybody gets right on board, forcing this dysfunctional cast of kooky characters to face their demons (each other) amid today’s fast-changing world. Rachel Bloom looks very gay in her sweater vests.

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu) – September 27

Kerry Washington’s the EP of this new legal drama with an all-Black writers room starring Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, “the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.” Tiffany Yvonne Cox (Good Trouble) has a recurring role as Autumn, “the listener and caretaker of Jax’s friends” who’s happily married to her wife and has been best friends with Jax since tenth grade.

Returning LGBTQ-inclusive Fox & ABC Shows Available on Hulu the Day After Their Network Premiere:

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere (Fox) – September 20

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere (Fox) – September 23

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) – September 23

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) – September 23

Paramount Plus+ September 2022

The Good Fight Season 6 Premiere – September 8th

I do feel like if you pause this trailer at 1:47, that could be Carmen Mayo (played by queer actress Charmaine Bingwa) kissing a girl! Just a note!

The Amazing Race Season 34 Premiere (CBS) – September 21

FINALLY my dream is coming true — an out engaged lesbian couple with a real shot at the gold are competing! It’ll be the first-ever season of Amazing Race to open outside of the United States, the first season since Season 15 to feature twelve teams, and the first time the series will eschew non-elimination rounds.

Disney+ Programming for LGBTQ+ in September 2022

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere – September 22

Inspired by the beloved film, this family-friendly comedy finds The Mighty Ducks evolved from their once-scrappy origins into a super competitive youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan is cut from the team, he teams up with his Mom to start a new team of underdog misfits to challenge the reign of the ducks. One of the players, Nick, has two Moms.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) – September 30

The much anticipated sequel to the 90s camp classic Hocus Pocus reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, who’ve come to Salem to cause chaos and have to face three teenage girls who will pull out all the stops to stop them from succeeding. Some of this chaos will hopefully be GAY because the novelization that was rumored to be the basis of the sequel includes a lesbian teen love story at its heart. Queer actress Belissa Escobedo is playing “Izzy,” a name that sounds a lot like Isabella, who was a lesbian in the book. There are also three drag queens involved.

HBO Max’s LGBTQ+ Content for Gals, Gays and Theys in September 2022

Tom Swift: Season One (The CW) – September 9

This sci-fi show follows Tom Swift, a Black gay man and “an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth” whose father’s disappearance thrusts him into a “breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.” His bodyguard, Isaac Vega, is trans and pansexual!

Los Espookys: Season 2 Premiere – September 16

Vulture describes Los Espookys as “Latinx and queer as hell.” The eccentric program comes from a team of creators that includes Latinx comedians Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres and follows a group of weirdos who start a business creating “custom horror events,” like exorcisms or hauntings, for people who need them. Torres’ plays Andrés, a gay chocolate empire heir estranged from his family. Goth dental assistant Ursula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), the older sister of Fabrega’s character Tati (who is allegedly straight but “has the androgynous goofiness of a clown“), is queer and in Season Two will be reuniting with a former acquaintance to shake up local politics. Trans pop star Kim Petras is joining the cast as Secretary of State Kimberly Reynolds.

Showtime Anytime Content for September 2022

Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza – Sep 2

Alan Cumming hosts a cabaret-style gathering of seven up-and-coming queer comics: Joe Castle Baker, Julia Shiplett, duo Zach Teague & Drew Lausch, Nori Reed, Pat Regan, and Larry Owens.

American Giglio: Season One Premiere – September 9

Rosie O’Donnell is the very butch Detective Sunday in this reimagining of the ’80s Richard Gere flick. This time around, Julian is fresh out of lockup where he’s been exonerated after serving 15 years for a murder he didn’t commit after he woke up to find his client stabbed to death. I don’t think there’s gonna be any actual gay stories in this but Detective Sunday sure does seem like a homosexual!