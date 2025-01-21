Scam Goddess Was Made for TV

Laci Mosley became one of my new favorites for two reasons: 1) Her performance as fashionista Harper Bettancourt on iCarly, as she brought a jovial charisma and bisexual flavor to the gone-too-soon series revival. 2) Her Earwolf-produced podcast Scam Goddess. My favorite episode was the one where she and Ashley Ray slammed Black Lives Matter scammer Shaun King and Mosely sang all of his newly dubbed nicknames to the beat of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Now imagine my shock and excitement I had a little under two weeks ago once I learned a Scam Goddess series adaptation was not only being made but was dropping imminently. Since scam artists never cease to take a vacation, it’s only fitting that the Scam Goddess herself take her con-exposure game to the next level. But the question is: How was the Scam Goddess podcast going to make its way onto the small screen? Easy. With Laci Mosley front and center, matched with a series of crime stories to deconstruct. Believe me when I say, this series adaptation doesn’t disappoint. It is the next great true-crime series destined to become your new obsession.

The Scam Goddess series forgoes the style of the podcast, which often involves Mosley and a guest of the week ribbing on a con artist’s series of L’s. Instead, Mosley heads to different American territories, ranging from small-town Opelika, Alabama to Brooklyn, New York, to spotlight different rip-offs, robberies, cons, and other sleazy crimes that go unnoticed by the masses. Mosley investigates further by conducting extensive interviews with three separate subjects who were directly connected with the cases. Each episode leaves you gagged in some way, not just by the details of the cons, but by how it goes about the reveal.

The show’s approach bears the resemblance of an Anthony Bourdain travel series and Dateline, albeit with Mosley’s charismatic charm and zesty wordplay propelling it. It’s fun to see Mosley naturally integrate herself into each environment she travels to by visiting local businesses and talking to everyday citizens about their knowledge of a certain scam artist. The smaller the town, the more likely the citizens are to react in dismay, as if the scammer’s name was Bruno.

Even though Laci Mosley has been working in entertainment as an actress for years, Scam Goddess proves that this is her calling. Throughout the show, Mosley interviews people in different places with professionalism, empathy, and interest. On one occasion within the three episodes that I’ve watched, she conducts an interview with one of the con artists themselves. Yes, Scam Goddess actually spoke with a scam artist, and she maintains such composure and tries to wring out remorse from the subject. It’s overwhelming and feels like a major W.

She has a natural way with people, playing off them while still respecting everyone she meets in a way that’s engaging and enlightening and juicy. You know she’s been doing this for a long time, and her talents leap from the studio to the screen. On rare occasions, it is easy to forget that she is an entertainer due to her unwavering curiosity and passion in her highlighting the scam artists, deconstructing and criticizing them, and praising the communities that persisted from the steam those scammers rolled.

Did I mention that Mosley is on her fashionista game in each episode? She makes sure everywhere she rolls up, she has style and panache that match her boisterous personality. It had me tearing up in joy and going, “Welcome back, Harper!”

Scam Goddess is an admirable adaptation that elevates Laci Mosley’s acclaimed podcast to a captivating, informative, and sincere visual format. It is a far too good of a docuseries to be aired on Freeform but I believe I’ll be tuning in to see wherever Mosley’s deCONstruction tour takes her next. Let’s hope she goes worldwide in season two. Beware scammers, your own Chris Hansen is on your doorstep.

Scam Goddess is now available on Freeform.