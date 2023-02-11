“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Episode 1507 Recap: Thank You, Mistress, May I Have Another?

Lights! Camera! Action! This week on Drag Race the queens had their big acting challenge. And I’m filming a short tomorrow that I wrote and directed and am starring in so if my energy is chaotic in this recap that’s why!

We begin in the aftermath of Robin’s elimination. Weirdly enough no one is gushing at my love Jax for having an incredible lip sync and instead are continuing the week’s drama.

Mistress is being Mistress (I mean this as a good thing) and saying her whole team should have been in the top. She then starts bringing up Malaysia getting upset in Untucked. Marcia looks like talking more about this is the last thing she wants. But Mistress doesn’t care! She’s here to be a drag queen and make great reality TV.

There’s some increased tension when Mistress feels like Sasha is trying to turn everything into a teachable moment and Malaysia isn’t wanting to talk things out. The feud will continue into another week…

And that new week brings the return of The Daytona Wind. Ru talks about this like it’s Snatch Game, and not a mildly funny bit done for the first time last season. If you’ll recall, I didn’t even recap that episode because Untucked was so good I had to write all about that.

Everyone wants to play the character Fancy but since Aura won last week, Aura gets to give it to herself. After that the parts get assigned quickly and with no drama. Well, except, it turns out Mistress and Malaysia are going to be scene partners.

Until the lip sync, this episode belongs to Mistress Isabella Brooks. She pauses from her Malaysia feud to play on Aura’s insecurities — or, let’s be fair, lack of certain talents — and suggest they switch parts when Aura starts struggling. It works. Aura takes the smaller part and Mistress gets to shine.

This season The Daytona Wind is a sitcom and RuPaul himself is in the director chair. Spice is struggling to take a single direction because Spice is struggling to do anything except the exact same thing she always does. Aura is also struggling, proving that Mistress had a point. Meanwhile, Mistress and Malaysia are both thriving — and thriving together.

The next day as they do their makeup, Mistress and Malaysia talk things out. I have Fast and the Furious on my mind because of the new trailer, but I love this Fast and Furious approach to conflict. If I may explain: throughout its nine movies (plus two shorts and spinoffs), the antagonists of one Fast movie are often part of the family in the next. Sometimes this feels absurd — but when the stakes are drag shadiness and not, you know, trying to kill people with cars, I love it! Fight hard, make up quickly. Who has time for grudges when we’re all a bunch of queers?

Harvey Guillen is the guest judge and the category is Puffer Please. Loosey does a basic look with a Stay Puft twist and Spice looks like a contestant on The Bachelor going on a one on one during a winter season. But the best looks of the night did something fresh with the prompt! Sasha looks incredible in a black and yellow look that felt like something Rihanna would wear to perform with Beyoncé. Aura and Anetra are also really hot. But it’s Mistress who wins without a doubt. She’s deconstructed a puffer jacket to highlight her body and looks so hot and so fashion and I just loved this look lots and lots.

The less said about The Daytona Wind the better. I get that chaotic editing and a laugh track help make up for some of the weaker actors in the cast, but the editing tricks need to actually be funny and fun to watch. Most of these fell flat. I mean, Anetra is playing a power lesbian and Sasha and Lux are playing a lesbian couple, and I still didn’t enjoy it! And not just because they identified Anetra as a lesbian by making a joke about lesbians not liking nuts. Come on!! It’s not even that jokes like this are transphobic — it’s that they’re hack!

The best part of the whole thing was the very random Danny Trejo cameo at the end. Sure, bring on Ariana Grande, whatever. But Danny Trejo? Now that’s something I didn’t see coming. Or the best part was when Ru said the surrealist touches were an homage to Tim and Eric, which feels like something she had to say for legal.

Loosey, Sasha, Lux, and EsTitties are safe. Mistress, Malaysia, Anetra, and Marcia are the top. And Spice, Aura, and Jax are in the bottom. I would’ve made Marcia safe instead of having four tops, but otherwise I do agree with this judging. Yes, even Jax. She just couldn’t figure out her character this week!

Mistress wins — as she should — and Jax and Aura are lip syncing. I think Aura’s outfit should’ve saved her but oh well. The song is “Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa. And oh my God, Jax does it again. I really thought she was going home but there was just no way to send her home!! I thought she did a great job last week, but this was a whole new level!

She shantays. And my guess is the producers started scrambling because next week is a lip sync lalaparuza and that doesn’t feel like a coincidence.

Teleport Us to Mars!! Here Are Some Random Thoughts:

+ I couldn’t watch Untucked this week! Let me know what I missed.

+I hope Danny Trejo goes backstage during Untucked. Tell me Danny Trejo goes backstage during Untucked.

+ If you want more of my musings on the Fast and Furious franchise, I wrote a whole essay.

+ I’ve loved a lot of Marcia’s runways, but I’d like to see the judges drop the specific makeup note and more generally push her to do more glamor. That’s the bigger issue as far as I’m concerned, and makeup is just one part of it. Like with Spice, it’s about wanting variety.

+ I’ve never watched What We Do in the Shadows so I’m not familiar with Harvey Guillen, but I thought he was a really good judge!

+ Queen I’m rooting for: Jax to lip sync a bunch more and then Anetra, Mistress, or Sasha win.

+ Queen I’m horniest for: more and more… it’s Anetra

+ Queen I want to go home: Spice