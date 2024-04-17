Hello and welcome back to No Filter! I am your host, and today we will be diving through the Instagrams of various queer famous people! Let’s rock and roll!

I love that this image is conveying cool dyke energy and proud mom energy, that’s the shit we do like to see!

There is a case to be made that Jimmy Fallon is as famous as he is entirely due to the fact that he’s good at finding the harmony and making a moment out of it. See also: Corden.

The chokehold Revolve has on the Coachella girlies…my word!

Cannot make it clear enough that I do not know Renee Rapp personally— but I do remember her winning a Jimmy Award at 18! So in many ways, I do know her personally and I am proud of her!!!

I do not know what Kehlani is up to in this new era but MY word I am intrigued!!

If you have not listened to Brittany Howard’s new album, What Now, I must urge you to get to it posthaste!

Look here madam, I am still not over that performance and you know it!! Let me live!

Ali is addicted to looking stunning and generally killing her divorce narrative, god bless her for it!

The way I have seen people call this both a hard launch and soft launch??? Whatever, they both look hot, I support them in all they do!

Pop girlies serving looks again…thank you!

If you told me this was a preacher and his wife posting about Easter I would believe you tbh!!!!

I mostly love this for Kristen being like “ugh this fucking pants are too tight!” Get real with us babe! Let us know!

Oh by the way, still joy-crying at this!!