No Filter: Reneé Rapp Said It’s Scissor Season

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the happenings on queer celebrity Instagram!

Sorry but I do love the implied “I got all the friends in our divorce” energy here!

Do I love this? Yes! Do I understand what is for? No!

Chef Meg is the kitchen, and to quote Reneé Rapp “bro the second picture.”

Once again I am forced to admit I simply love these two!

Well, nobody does it like Janelle, we know this!

BTS and body, all in one. A gift.

Chef Melissa is feeling very summer mood board right now, very relatable!

Oh, don’t tempt me with a good time!!

Did we discuss, as a nation, that the actor that plays the delightfully awful Cressida Cowper from Bridgerton is queer? I personally am pro!

I would feel so safe being watched over by Gigi!

I mean, the duet of the summer, no??

Towa looking stun for Billboard, though I have to admit the concept of “pond bed” is deeply upsetting to me and my homegirls!

Laverne Cox dancing…likely place for her to be!

Just…absurdly hot?? Okay!

Nine years ago, the world stopped.

