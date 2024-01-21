Quiz: Which Mean Girls Character Are You?

I mean I don’t know what else was to tell you, Mean Girls is queer culture. It was decided by a jury of your peers. There’s always been Damian (who’s officially “too gay to function”) and Janis, who claimed as our own long before the Mean Girls universe was ready to do the same. And maybe you’ve heard the long established TikTok theory that the queen bee herself, Regina George, is most certainly a lesbian.

Whichever way you want to cut it and whichever pen you choose to write about it in your burn book, Mean Girls is gay gay gay. On Wednesdays we wear pink has been added into the bylines of the gay agenda. Now making fetch happen? That might take a little longer, of course.

Which Mean Girls Character Are You?

Pick an early morning activity before a very long day of the power ladder horror show that is high school(Required)
Time for breakfast! What are you having?(Required)
What was your favorite subject in high school?(Required)
And now, what was your least favorite subject?(Required)
What sounds like a relaxing weekend activity to you?(Required)
Pick a random inspirational quote by a queer person(Required)
Pick a random flavor of pop tart:(Required)
Based on the options below, which is your favorite color?(Required)
What’s your dream vacation?(Required)
Winter storms and blizzards have taken over large parts of the United States this month. What cozy winter activity draws you in the most?(Required)
And now finally!! Pick a Britney Spears song:(Required)

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

Carmen has written 669 articles for us.

