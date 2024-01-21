Quiz: Which Mean Girls Character Are You?

I mean I don’t know what else was to tell you, Mean Girls is queer culture. It was decided by a jury of your peers. There’s always been Damian (who’s officially “too gay to function”) and Janis, who claimed as our own long before the Mean Girls universe was ready to do the same. And maybe you’ve heard the long established TikTok theory that the queen bee herself, Regina George, is most certainly a lesbian.
Whichever way you want to cut it and whichever pen you choose to write about it in your burn book, Mean Girls is gay gay gay. On Wednesdays we wear pink has been added into the bylines of the gay agenda. Now making fetch happen? That might take a little longer, of course.
Which Mean Girls Character Are You?
