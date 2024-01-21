Quiz: Which Mean Girls Character Are You?

"I realize that just living my truth of what I am, there’s one less person to fight me in my own head.” — Raven Symoné

"On my mama, on my hood, I look fly, I look good." — Victoria Monet (ok technically the first person to say this was Chalie Boy, but the lyrics are also in a Victoria Monet song and I needed this to fit the prompt, okay!?)

“Being optimistic is like a muscle that gets stronger with use.” — Robin Roberts

"Sometimes in life you don't always feel like a winner, but that doesn't mean you're not a winner." — Lady Gaga

"If you feel like there's something out there that you're supposed to be doing, if you have a passion for it, then stop wishing and just do it." — Wanda Sykes

"I'm just someone who cannot fake it. I can only do something with my full heart invested or just not do it at all." — Amandla Stenberg