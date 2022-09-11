Quiz: Which Iconic Star Trek Officer Are You?

By

Space: the final frontier. From the Original Series in 1966 to Discovery and Strange New Worlds now in 2022, the Star Trek franchise has brought us so many amazing, strong, loyal, inventive, brilliant female officers, and I love every single one of them. Today we’re joining Starfleet Academy, taking our aptitude tests, and learning: Which Star Trek Officer are you?

During the personality portion of your Starfleet entrance exams, you classified yourself as:(Required)
You work best with a captain who:(Required)
You spend most of your time off-duty:(Required)
If you hadn’t joined Starfleet, you’d probably be:(Required)
Choose a holodeck program to relax in:(Required)
In the mess hall, you just can’t pass up:(Required)
What book do you carry with you to every new assignment?(Required)
Choose an off-duty fashion vibe:(Required)
Choose a hero from ancient Earth:(Required)
There’s ship-wide shore leave next month. For your vacation, you’ll:(Required)
If a space-time anomaly dropped you back on Earth in 2022, you’d probably:(Required)
And finally, who is your Starfleet hero?(Required)

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+

Darcy

Darcy, a.k.a. Queer Girl, is your number one fan. She's a fat feminist from California who doodles hearts in the corners of her Gay Agenda. They're living through a pandemic, they're on Twitter, and they think you should drink more water! She also wants to make you laugh.

Darcy has written 306 articles for us.

6 Comments

  3. I’m slowly trying to watch through all the Star Treks in no particular order so how fun to visit AS for a second and find this quiz AND get Major Kira! I accept this answer and am reminded that the sooner I finish DS9 the sooner I can watch whatever I feel like picking up next.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!