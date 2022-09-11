Space: the final frontier. From the Original Series in 1966 to Discovery and Strange New Worlds now in 2022, the Star Trek franchise has brought us so many amazing, strong, loyal, inventive, brilliant female officers, and I love every single one of them. Today we’re joining Starfleet Academy, taking our aptitude tests, and learning: Which Star Trek Officer are you?
Uhura!!! I don’t know much about star trek but I know enough to love this result
Major Kira Nerys! By far my favourite Starfleet officer.
I’m slowly trying to watch through all the Star Treks in no particular order so how fun to visit AS for a second and find this quiz AND get Major Kira! I accept this answer and am reminded that the sooner I finish DS9 the sooner I can watch whatever I feel like picking up next.
Woohoo, also got Kira Nerys. Nice!
nyota uhura! also love the autostraddle merch in the day-off outfit question, great branding there
Kira Nerys. Huh.
I have to admit I went in hoping for Tasha Yar, if only because Denise Crosby playing Tasha Yar was my first celebrity crush when I was a kid. Oh well, it is what it is.