Quiz: Which Gay Halloween Candy Are You?

By

As Halloween approaches you are likely already eating a lot of candy, or perhaps stocking up on candy to hand out to the Trick-or-Treaters. As you do this you might find yourself wondering, “what candy am I?” I am here to tell you that you are a person, you are not candy. But I have created an imaginary world in which candy is gay and so are you and now it’s time to play in that world.

Which Halloween Candy Are You?

Pick a skeleton:(Required)
What's your favorite part of spooky season?(Required)
Pick a fall candle:(Required)
Pick a vice:(Required)
Pick a virtue:(Required)
Pick a Halloweeny Movie:(Required)
Pick an accessory:(Required)
Pick a Halloween costume:(Required)
Pick a healthy snack you or a hypothetical hippie parent might give out instead of candy:(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3092 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!