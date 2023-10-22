Knowing the answer without having to look it up (but you'll probably look it up anyhow just for fun)

As Halloween approaches you are likely already eating a lot of candy, or perhaps stocking up on candy to hand out to the Trick-or-Treaters. As you do this you might find yourself wondering, “what candy am I?” I am here to tell you that you are a person, you are not candy. But I have created an imaginary world in which candy is gay and so are you and now it’s time to play in that world.

