Quiz: Which Fictional Queer Writer Are You?

Everybody loves or loves to hate a fictional writer — from Carrie Bradshaw to Khadijah James. But today we are focusing on a particular brand of fictional writer: THE GAY ONES. Whether you are or aren’t a writer in real life, you can take this quiz and learn a lot about yourself, just like how Bette Porter learned a lot about herself when Jenny wrote “Lez Girls.”

Which Fictional Sapphic writer are you? "*" indicates required fields Which of these actual memoir titles would be a good title for your own memoir?* "Unbought and Unbossed" "This Will Be Funny Later" "The Liar's Club" "A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius" "Running With Scissors" "Want Me: A Sex Writer’s Journey into the Heart of Desire" "Hyperbole and a Half: Unfortunate Situations, Flawed Coping Mechanisms, Mayhem, and Other Things That Happened" "When We Were Outlaws: A Memoir of Love and Revolution" "Woman Warrior"



Pick a mug to drink out of while you write your masterpiece:*



Pick a book-to-screen adaptation:*



Pick a writerly job:* Memoirist Podcast host Staff writer for an animated series Advice columnist Investigative journalist Comedy writer Indie screenwriter Scribe for a traveling warrior princess Playwright



Pick an actual writer:* Lena Waithe Roxane Gay Maurice Sendak Toni Morrison Dorothy Allison Jesmyn Ward María Irene Fornés Nora Ephron George R. R. Martin



Pick an inspirational landscape:* A romantic street in Paris:

Joshua Tree:

The House of the Mouse:

This ultra-luxe hotel pool:

Hollywood:

Ancient Greece:

This roadside art installation in Marfa, Texas:

New York City:

New Orleans marsh:





What would (or does) make you an excellent writer?* You're ready to share all of your ugliest secrets with the whole world You're able to talk your way into or out of anything You've got your finger on the pulse of your generation You have a wild imagination You'll stop at nothing to get to the truth You've got a lot of family drama to write about and won't hold anything back You're hilarious You always tell it like it is You're deeply in touch with your community and the land



Pick a bookshelf vibe:*

Photo by Alexei Maridashvili on Unsplash

Photo by Yasamine June on Unsplash

Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash

Photo by Valdemaras D. on Unsplash

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

Photo by Pickawood on Unsplash

Photo by Nejc Soklič on Unsplash

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Photo by Svetlana Gumerova on Unsplash



Pick a vice:* Melodrama Gossip Fan fiction True crime Self-righteousness Oversharing Not planning ahead Sword-fighting Grand romantic gestures



Δ