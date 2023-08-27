Quiz: Which Fictional Queer Writer Are You?

Everybody loves or loves to hate a fictional writer — from Carrie Bradshaw to Khadijah James. But today we are focusing on a particular brand of fictional writer: THE GAY ONES. Whether you are or aren’t a writer in real life, you can take this quiz and learn a lot about yourself, just like how Bette Porter learned a lot about herself when Jenny wrote “Lez Girls.”
Which Fictional Sapphic writer are you?
"*" indicates required fields
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Riese is the 40-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3063 articles for us.
Oh god, I knew I’d get Ava from Hacks, just knew deep in my being. Sigh.
I’m Alice from the L Word hahaha
“You’ve got your finger on the pulse of a lesbian generation and you’re not afraid to take that pulse and make it into a public chart!”
I’m Devon from I Love Dick! “ dreamy romantic playwright surrounded by a lot of very entitled artists who is really hot and also determined to make their own voice heard!” Love this for me
Despite my profile picture, I am once an Alice, always an Alice. Thank you for confirming
Gabrielle from Xena? Nice.
“You’ve got a lot going on to give you an edge over the competition as a writer: first of all, you know how to read and write. Secondly, you have a hot girlfriend who is always doing things worth writing about. Nice work!”
Pity only the first advantage is true, though.