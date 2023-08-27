Quiz: Which Fictional Queer Writer Are You?

Everybody loves or loves to hate a fictional writer — from Carrie Bradshaw to Khadijah James. But today we are focusing on a particular brand of fictional writer: THE GAY ONES. Whether you are or aren’t a writer in real life, you can take this quiz and learn a lot about yourself, just like how Bette Porter learned a lot about herself when Jenny wrote “Lez Girls.

Which Fictional Sapphic writer are you?

Which of these actual memoir titles would be a good title for your own memoir?*


Pick a mug to drink out of while you write your masterpiece:*


Pick a book-to-screen adaptation:*


Pick a writerly job:*


Pick an actual writer:*


Pick an inspirational landscape:*


What would (or does) make you an excellent writer?*


Pick a bookshelf vibe:*


Pick a vice:*


  5. Gabrielle from Xena? Nice.

    “You’ve got a lot going on to give you an edge over the competition as a writer: first of all, you know how to read and write. Secondly, you have a hot girlfriend who is always doing things worth writing about. Nice work!”

    Pity only the first advantage is true, though.

