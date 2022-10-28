Some people say that Halloween is gay Christmas, and I would agree! Every year, I say that I’m going to plan my Halloween costume early, but I’m always rushing to put something together. This year, my partner and I finally planned our costumes in advance. I’m going to be a witch with a long poofy dress, long black nails, a flowy cape, and a silver haired wig. She’s going to be my familiar and is dressing up as a crow, with a feather piece that goes around her neck and chest. Our pets are both going to be spooky spiders! If you’re still deciding what to wear for Halloween, please take this quiz to find out what your last minute DIY costume should be!
I already have my costume together, but I got ghost! Honestly I think “ghost in sunglasses” is a pretty awesome costume lol
Ghost in sunglasses is so cute!
I got Shane from the L Word :)
Same! If my other options don’t work out, this is totally my backup. Or a future costume.
A classic :)
this comes at exactly the right time since I just got invited to a last minute Halloween party (the first I have ever been invited to!) so thank you :D
Omg how exciting :) what costume did you get?
I am indeed a cat, thank you for noticing
“You might be the type of person who has a lot of hobbies and is actively on the haunt for new things to try, though you also like the comfort of certain routines.”
Whelp, this is accurate. And the ghost is a classic.
My actual go to last minute costume (for like the last 25 years) is a witch. I have a kick-ass witches hat that I made in my mid-20s and a closet full of black clothes.