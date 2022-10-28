Lyft/Uber – you don’t want to get sweaty and ruin your look

Walking so you can listen to some music and relax before you have to socialize

You’d walk, but it’s a little chilly so you take public transit

Bike or scooter

You’re driving and picking up some friends on the way

You don’t have to go anywhere, you’re hosting the party!

You’ll get there when you get there – i.e. you haven’t decided yet!