Some people say that Halloween is gay Christmas, and I would agree! Every year, I say that I’m going to plan my Halloween costume early, but I’m always rushing to put something together. This year, my partner and I finally planned our costumes in advance. I’m going to be a witch with a long poofy dress, long black nails, a flowy cape, and a silver haired wig. She’s going to be my familiar and is dressing up as a crow, with a feather piece that goes around her neck and chest. Our pets are both going to be spooky spiders! If you’re still deciding what to wear for Halloween, please take this quiz to find out what your last minute DIY costume should be!

What’s your favorite thing about Fall?(Required)
Let’s say you’re walking down a residential street that looks like it came straight from a Halloween movie set. What’s the first thing you notice?(Required)
You’re invited to a Halloween party tonight, and it’s time to get ready! Once you're done with this quiz, you’ll know what to wear. But what song will get you into the spirit and have you busting out some moves and singing along?
How are you getting to the party?(Required)
Imagine you’re standing in front of a long table at the party that’s full of Halloween-themed food. What’s the first thing you’d want to try?(Required)
When you get to the party, what will you be doing?(Required)
You’re going to have a great time, but what will you be doing once you finally get home?(Required)
When you think of Halloween, what comes to mind?(Required)
Pick a Fall-scented candle.(Required)
What candy were you most excited to get as a child?(Required)

Lucia

Lucia has written 4 articles for us.

  5. “You might be the type of person who has a lot of hobbies and is actively on the haunt for new things to try, though you also like the comfort of certain routines.”

    Whelp, this is accurate. And the ghost is a classic.

    My actual go to last minute costume (for like the last 25 years) is a witch. I have a kick-ass witches hat that I made in my mid-20s and a closet full of black clothes.

