Quiz: Tell Us Your Holidays Plans and We’ll Tell You What Movie-Musical Your Life Is

Theater gays, it’s really our moment to shine. Maybe in high school we were still in the closet. Maybe we were overshadowed by the gay cis man in all the lead roles. Maybe all the heteronormative girls got the lead roles while we sat there secretly wondering why we relate so deeply to Fun Home. Regardless of our collective high school theater journeys, we’re now entering an era of reliving all the joy of show tunes with none of the closeted drama! Over the past decade we’ve welcomed an endless number of musical movie adaptations. Surely you’ve already seen Wicked three times like me, but we’ve been there for Mean Girls, Prom, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick… BOOM!, the Color Purple, In the Heights, and the list goes on! The recent release of Wicked is a celebration of this new cinematic era. An era where we can sing and dance and be full gay adults.
I haven’t been in the mood for holiday music and decorating, probably because I’m too busy watching Cynthia Erivo videos. The Wicked soundtrack IS my holiday music vibe. If you’ve managed to pull together some holiday plans, feel free to share them with us, and I’ll tell you what movie musical adaptation your life is, because we all could embrace a little more main character energy.