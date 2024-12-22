Quiz: Tell Us Your Holidays Plans and We’ll Tell You What Movie-Musical Your Life Is

Theater gays, it’s really our moment to shine. Maybe in high school we were still in the closet. Maybe we were overshadowed by the gay cis man in all the lead roles. Maybe all the heteronormative girls got the lead roles while we sat there secretly wondering why we relate so deeply to Fun Home. Regardless of our collective high school theater journeys, we’re now entering an era of reliving all the joy of show tunes with none of the closeted drama! Over the past decade we’ve welcomed an endless number of musical movie adaptations. Surely you’ve already seen Wicked three times like me, but we’ve been there for Mean Girls, Prom, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick… BOOM!, the Color Purple, In the Heights, and the list goes on! The recent release of Wicked is a celebration of this new cinematic era. An era where we can sing and dance and be full gay adults.

I haven’t been in the mood for holiday music and decorating, probably because I’m too busy watching Cynthia Erivo videos. The Wicked soundtrack IS my holiday music vibe. If you’ve managed to pull together some holiday plans, feel free to share them with us, and I’ll tell you what movie musical adaptation your life is, because we all could embrace a little more main character energy.

Tell Us Your Holidays Plans and We'll Tell You What Movie-Musical Your Life Is

Where are you planning to spend the holidays?(Required)
What's the family situation like?(Required)
What are you bringing to the table?(Required)
How are you decorating your home?(Required)
How do you feel about the holidays in general?(Required)
How are you traveling?(Required)
How are you navigating time off work?(Required)
What is one tradition you're actually looking forward to?(Required)
What is that one tradition you're trying to avoid?(Required)
Who are you planning to visit?(Required)
How are you spending down time at the holiday party/dinner/event?
Are you going to any holiday parties?

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Em Win

Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Em now lives in Los Angeles where she does many odd jobs in addition to writing. When she's not sending 7-minute voice messages to friends and family, she enjoys swimming, yoga, candle-making, tarot, drag, and talking about the Enneagram.

Em has written 80 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!