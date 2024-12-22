Quiz: Tell Us Your Holidays Plans and We’ll Tell You What Movie-Musical Your Life Is

Theater gays, it’s really our moment to shine. Maybe in high school we were still in the closet. Maybe we were overshadowed by the gay cis man in all the lead roles. Maybe all the heteronormative girls got the lead roles while we sat there secretly wondering why we relate so deeply to Fun Home. Regardless of our collective high school theater journeys, we’re now entering an era of reliving all the joy of show tunes with none of the closeted drama! Over the past decade we’ve welcomed an endless number of musical movie adaptations. Surely you’ve already seen Wicked three times like me, but we’ve been there for Mean Girls, Prom, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, tick, tick… BOOM!, the Color Purple, In the Heights, and the list goes on! The recent release of Wicked is a celebration of this new cinematic era. An era where we can sing and dance and be full gay adults.

I haven’t been in the mood for holiday music and decorating, probably because I’m too busy watching Cynthia Erivo videos. The Wicked soundtrack IS my holiday music vibe. If you’ve managed to pull together some holiday plans, feel free to share them with us, and I’ll tell you what movie musical adaptation your life is, because we all could embrace a little more main character energy.

Tell Us Your Holidays Plans and We'll Tell You What Movie-Musical Your Life Is Where are you planning to spend the holidays? (Required) Back at your parents home…maybe you'll go to my high school reunion party? Your wealthy friend's home On the opposite coast from where you are now A different country Somewhere in the sun Somewhere dark and mysterious Your mom's place, and then your dad's New York City What's the family situation like? (Required) You don't speak to my mom, so you won't be going to her place Your family has their conflict, but you're generally really appreciative of them Tense You won't visit each other You're all very close Weird and complicated Youlove one parent, but not the other What family? What are you bringing to the table? (Required) Vegan mac n cheese Candy canes Your voice of reason Bread Side dishes with unique, fresh flavors French wine Your infectious positive attitude Rice and beans and cheese How are you decorating your home? (Required) With little hand-made crafts With lots of glitter and sparkle You can't decide between going all out or ignoring the holidays altogether You think I have money for that? White lights, silver accents, and an overall vibe of a relaxed snow day Candles everywhere The more colors the better With a makeshift tree from Goodwill How do you feel about the holidays in general? (Required) As long as you're with your chosen family, you love them ! It's a fabulous time to do some gossiping It's a good opportunity to bond with folks It's more of a sad time for you They're genuinely so fun It's a great time to see a show or a movie you've been dying to see It's a fun time to experiment and express other parts of yourself It's all just capitalism How are you traveling? (Required) A truck By bus A boat By horse, or at least you wish you were Multiple modes of transportation Someone is going to pick you up at some point Walking Bike or public transit How are you navigating time off work? (Required) You don't work/You're in school Oh you don't care about work You've done what you've needed to do, so you feel good about taking time off You really shouldn't take any time off, so you'll try and multitask Oh you planned well in advance to take two weeks off, but you're going to make it seem like you spontaneously decided to go on holiday Your boss is pretty strict, so you requested only a few days off They're navigating around you A true artist never takes time off What is one tradition you're actually looking forward to? (Required) Caroling Secret santa Making a new tradition! Sharing a meal together Dancing and generally being a goofball Walking in the snow Getting the gang back together again Eating a lot of good food What is that one tradition you're trying to avoid? (Required) Talking about everyone's accomplishments from the year The religious aspects of the holiday People pointing out your insecurities Gift giving Spilling family secrets Running into a hometown ex Trying to figure out what to wear Mass consumerism Who are you planning to visit? (Required) Your girlfriend's family Your best friends, obviously No one, they'll come to you Your long lost relatives Your cool, gay aunt Your current situationship Your best friend's mom...basically your second mom Your neighbors How are you spending down time at the holiday party/dinner/event? Playing guitar or any type of instrument you can find Scheming Reading Staring off longingly out of the window Journaling Praying or meditating Down time? You're the life of the party Staying warm by the fire Are you going to any holiday parties? You don't really like to socialize, but if your girlfriend wants to you'll go If your friends are going, you're there If it's a work party, you feel like it'll be a good move for your career. If there's free food, then yes Yes! All of them! Only your friend's extremely elaborate and well-planned dinner party You're hosting multiple holiday parties If the party is a protest, then definitely Δ