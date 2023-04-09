It’s Aries season, and I have accordingly chosen violence with this “personality” quiz in which you will pretend you are getting ready for a beach day by answering a series of straightforward questions and then I will drag some aspect of your whole vibe by imagining what your hypothetical friends are saying behind your back in a hypothetical other group chat. Is this quiz mean-spirited? YES! But in like a cute and fun way, and also if you can’t handle it, just don’t take the quiz! But seriously, you should take the quiz, because sometimes it’s fun to be made fun of — or do I just think that because I’m a bottom?

A n y w a y, happy Aries season! You’re going to the beach! But your friends have something they’re saying about you. Find out what it is!

Rise and shine! It’s beach day! Check your weather app! What is the perfect beach day temperature you’re hoping to see? (Required) 80°F/27°C 75°F/24°C 90°F/32°C 72°F/22°C 60°F/15.5°C 77°F/25°C 69°F/20.5°C You don’t care How are you getting to the beach? (Required) You’re the driver and you’re picking up friends Your friend is picking you up Train Bike Bus Uber/Lyft/Cab Walking A combination of various forms of transportation Time to pack some snacks! What sounds like an ideal beach snack to you? (Required) Watermelon and mango with tajin Chips and dips Sandwiches Frozen grapes Cheese and fruit Ceviche Pizza Fast food you pick up on the way Choose a canned drink to pack: (Required) Choose a cooler to put your snacks and drinks in: (Required) What kind of sunscreen are you packing? (Required) Simple, no-frills lotion A sunscreen you got because you saw it in a Strategist guide Simple, no-frills spray The same sunscreen you wear every day because you are good about wearing sunscreen every day You need to stop at a store to pick some up on the way Supergoop or something similarly expensive Multiple kinds of sunscreen You’ll just borrow a friend’s when you get there Choose a bathing suit: (Required) Choose a cover-up: (Required) What beach accessory have you been tasked with bringing? (Required) Beach tent Beach umbrella Portable speaker Aloe Beach blanket Extra towels Inflatables Spike ball or another beach game What is your ideal time for arriving at the beach? (Required) Sunrise Noon 9 a.m. 3 p.m. 11 a.m. 5 p.m. Whatever the group decides You don’t have a preference What kind of beach are you trying to go to? (Required) A specifically queer beach with lots of hotties Something not to crowded but not empty A familiar beach you’ve been to a million times An empty beach A beach near a boardwalk and restaurants A beach where you can surf A party beach Any beach sounds good On the way to the beach, what are you listening to? (Required) Sexy beats Chill tunes A playlist you have specifically curated for this beach day Podcasts The official “Yellowjackets” playlist An underrated/underground queer musician/band Fletcher or other gay pop Showtunes What are you hoping for out of this beach day? (Required) A meet-cute Just a fun time with friends A chance to swim Good photos To see a dolphin A good story An oceanside makeout To soak up some sun Δ