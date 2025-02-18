Queer Horoscopes for Pisces Season 2025

Hi folks! I’m Deb with Queerstrology, here to share your horoscopes for Pisces Season, the last sign of the zodiac wheel.

Pisces Season brings with it a dreaminess and creativity. Allow yourself to venture into the world of imagination. While the beginning of the year was a rocky one, Pisces season allows us some time to establish the dreams we want to make a reality. There is still a lot of transformation occurring, allowing you to incorporate these new ideas.

Ruled by Neptune, the planet of intuition and dreams, Pisces also governs the 12th house, associated with the world of the unseen. This means you may feel significant effects in these areas of your birth chart, particularly where Pisces and Neptune reside, as well as any activity in your 12th house.

Pisces Season brings the energy of imagination and instinct. Embracing this season will allow your intuitive needs to become reality. Establish what information you need to continue forward in the year.

Key Dates to Note:

Pisces Season begins Tuesday, February 18 at 5:06 am ET. The Sun moves into the constellation of Pisces, ending on March 20th with the start of Aries Season.

February 22: New Moon in Pisces

New moons symbolize rebirth, and under the influence of Pisces, they bring an energy of dreaminess. This is a time to fully embrace your intuition.

February 24: Mars Direct in Cancer

Mars is the planet of passion and goes retrograde one time every 2 ½ years for about 2 ½ months. In the sign of Cancer, this indicates a drive to nurture and protect.

March 2: Venus Retrograde in Aries

Venus is the planet of vulnerability. It goes into retrograde once every 18 months for about 45 days at a time. Look for effects on connections and value. Focus on gaining perspective of your actions.

March 13: Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo

The start of eclipse season, the first Lunar Eclipse appears in Virgo. A Lunar Eclipse is when the Earth is between the Sun and Moon, causing a red color to be cast on the Moon. Referred to as a Blood Moon it is a time for contemplation and discovery. Under the sign of Virgo, this indicates a push for perfection and health.

March 14: Full Moon in Virgo

Full moons bring a time of reflection, and under Virgo this encourages perfection and knowing the details. The need to have structure will be in the spotlight.

March 15: Mercury Retrograde in Aries

Mercury is the planet of communication. It goes into retrograde 3 or 4 times a year for about 3 weeks at a time. Look for effects on communication, tech, travel, and old connections. Focus on self-reflection and slowing down your quick-to-act tendencies during this time.

How Pisces Season Affects Your Sign

Aries



Your sign carries a lot of weight at the start of the year. During Pisces season, it’s a time for you to slow down and trust your instincts. Venus retrogrades in your sign, adjusting the perspective on your actions. Then, Mercury goes retrograde, urging you to reflect on your communication with yourself. The dreams you have are on their way to coming true, so focus your intentions on becoming a better version of yourself and set the stage for your upcoming season.

Taurus



For Taurus, this season brings a strong need to connect with others. The people you truly value will come to the forefront, helping to form the team that will collaborate with you. These connections won’t come from the comfort of your home, but rather from unexpected outings. Look at your roster of close people — do they return the favor, or do new connections feel more secure? It’s time to eliminate those who don’t add value to your life.

Gemini



Build on the foundation you’ve been laying over the past few months. During this season, you’ll experience a sense of ease when it comes to achievements. If there’s a goal you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pursue, now is the time. Stepping into a leadership role may feel challenging at first, but once you settle into it, those around you will be eager to join you.

Cancer



It’s time to leave your comfort zone and focus on enhancing your emotional maturity. Routines and home life won’t fulfill you during this season. Your mind and body are craving new ideas and experiences. Don’t underestimate your true emotional powers. Instead, use them to open yourself up to learning, experiencing, and trusting your instincts. Others are not needed on this journey allowing you to concentrate on nurturing yourself. Mars going direct in your sign gives you an emotion-fueled drive.

Leo



Powerful emotional connections have helped you establish valuable resources. This season, you’ll feel extra confident as your transformation into your own power makes you particularly magnetic to others. Empower yourself by finding contentment in intimate moments. The admiration you seek will come from those who find you irresistible, creating space for you to show your vulnerabilities.

Virgo



What kind of relationships do you truly value? This season will guide you toward focusing on those who truly deserve your time and energy. These connections aren’t just romantic, but also include family, friends, and even co-workers. Nurturing these relationships will help you realize the importance of your network both to others and to yourself. With the total lunar eclipse happening in your sign, you’ll have time for deep reflection and analysis.

Libra



You’re always seeking to balance the scales of fairness. During this season, focus on your daily routines and find ways to carve out more time for yourself. Your acts of service often revolve around giving and receiving love and care. Your strong desire to champion justice will be evident to those around you. Take this time to build yourself into the healthiest version of you.

Scorpio



Start to express yourself more openly. During this season, your need for transparency is directed toward your creativity. While you typically seek only what you know to be true, allow yourself to embrace imagination. It may come unexpectedly, but as your pleasure is sparked, your intensity will have an outlet. Now go out there and share your desires.

Sagittarius



It’s time to focus on your roots. It may be difficult to stay still for long, but this season calls for you to concentrate on your home life. Reflect on where you come from, how you’ve grown, and what has remained constant. Fill in the gaps of your past by having conversations with your family. Whether the memories are good or traumatic, facing the truth will help you nurture and heal yourself.

Capricorn



Work is nothing new to Capricorns, but this season is all about getting your message out to others. As the initiator of structure, your communication often serves to announce your ideas. The next step is to bring your thoughts and words into sharper focus. While others may want to join you on this journey, you may feel it’s something you need to do on your own.

Aquarius



Your ability to find ways to help the world is highly valued by others. This season, focus on turning your passion into personal achievements. You may find yourself part of a larger movement, helping bring resources and support to those in need. It’s crucial to maintain your autonomy and stay aligned with your values.

Pisces



As the oldest and wisest of the zodiac signs, Pisces is at its peak during this season, able to see what others cannot. People are noticing your transformation, so take this time to show them who you truly are by sharing your ideas. Collaborating with others can help you gain a deeper understanding of your vision for the future. Don’t forget to ground your ideas by documenting them whether through voice notes or writing them down.

If you would like to learn more about Astrology, check out my social media @Queerstrology or drop any questions or astrology facts in the comments. Let’s learn from each other!