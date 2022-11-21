I hope you’re all doing as well as you can be after this weekend’s tragic news out of Colorado Springs. Our post about it has been updated with details about places you can donate. In the meantime, here’s a Pop Culture Fix to help take your mind off of things for a minute.

+ The Cut interviewed Queen Latifah about everything from staying young, to bouncing back, to younger generations discovering Living Single. (Also, she hates being waked up with loud panicked noises and phone calls! Me too, Queen Latifah! Me too!)

I think it’s great and so cool that Gen Z is rediscovering the ’90s and my work from that time — including Living Single. We put so much effort into being creative, and I think Gen Z does that as well, so they connect with being imaginative and coming up with new things. People are building their own brands and defining their own identities, which was important to us in the ’90s. With hip-hop being a burgeoning form of music, we just had to prove it wasn’t a fad first. We knew it wasn’t, but we had to prove that to the world.

+ Debbie Millman reminding Winston Duke that Roxane Gay is her WIFE is the most fun I’ve had on Twitter in a minute.

+ No surprise here: Evangelical Christian Conservatives are flipping out over the lesbian polar bear moms on Peppa Pig. They’ve started a petition talking about BEWARE! CARTOON PIG GLORIFYING SIN!

+ After Gentleman Jack, Halifax has become a “pilgrimage for lesbians.

+ The Lesbian Bar Project showcases three of America’s greatest — and last — lesbian bars.

+ Dove Cameron, Wayne Brady, and Kim Petras honored the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting at last night’s AMA Awards. “Every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” Dove Cameron said, while accepting the award for new artist of the year.

+ Reneé Rapp, who plays Leighton on The Sex Lives of College Girls, is profiled in Vogue this month talking about the similarities between her queer journey and her character’s queer journey. The whole interview is great, and I especially loved this answer.

So much of Leighton is me, and so much of Leighton has helped me understand myself. I don’t think that I had an amazing relationship to my queerness, but through playing Leighton, I feel like I’m being much more openly queer, because it is a public part of who I am, and I’m very proud of that. I definitely realized that I have a lot of little things I need to fucking get over; like, I have a lot of internalized homophobia. I was raised in the South, and I don’t want to use that as an excuse, but like queerness was not something that was celebrated, right? In high school, I had already sort of built up my own mental walls about what queerness was to me, so I was busy judging myself and probably other people in the process. Leighton has helped me a lot; don’t get me wrong, it’s also been a mind-fuck, because sometimes I’m like, “You know, I really do spend a lot of time talking about being gay,” but you know what? I love it.

+ Julia Fox comes out as having a “gay bone.”

+ Well you know I love this: In defense of The L Word’s best character, Jenny Schecter.

+ Bel-Air will be back on Peacock on February 23rd.

+ How Taylor Swift broke Ticketmaster.

+ Cate Blanchett will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for Tár at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.