No Filter: Real Housewives of New York’s Jenna Lyons Is Dykeing Up Bravo

By

feature image photo of Jenna Lyons via Jenna’s Instagram

I’m filling in for our dear Christina this week for the latest edition of No Filter, the column full of IG updates from bicons, celesbians, a LGBTQ+ fame-os. If you’re wondering why this week’s isn’t just full of posts from gay celebs at Beyoncé’s birthday show, that’s because we rounded those up separately!

My entire feed is Bottoms lately, and I have NO COMPLAINTS. This photoshoot with the film’s director and co-writer Emma Seligman slaps.

BABY SARA ALERT!!!!!

It seems factual at this point that the second you come out, your styling levels up.

G Flip’s tour appears to be going well. Good for them!

I would just like to remind everyone that there are technically 17 days left of summer!!!!!!!!!

Chef Melissa King travel show WHEN.

Yes, good.

This is representation for Lesbians Who Depend on Fancy Homegoods. (In all seriousness, Hayley’s caption is earnest and relatable.)

Happy anniversary to my favorite couple!

JENNA LYONS MAKEOUT PIC!!!!! Bring more of this energy to RHONY, Jenna!!!

So gorgeous, it hurts 😭

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 640 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!