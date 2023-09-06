I’m filling in for our dear Christina this week for the latest edition of No Filter, the column full of IG updates from bicons, celesbians, a LGBTQ+ fame-os. If you’re wondering why this week’s isn’t just full of posts from gay celebs at Beyoncé’s birthday show, that’s because we rounded those up separately!

My entire feed is Bottoms lately, and I have NO COMPLAINTS. This photoshoot with the film’s director and co-writer Emma Seligman slaps.

BABY SARA ALERT!!!!!

It seems factual at this point that the second you come out, your styling levels up.

G Flip’s tour appears to be going well. Good for them!

I would just like to remind everyone that there are technically 17 days left of summer!!!!!!!!!

Chef Melissa King travel show WHEN.

Yes, good.

This is representation for Lesbians Who Depend on Fancy Homegoods. (In all seriousness, Hayley’s caption is earnest and relatable.)

Happy anniversary to my favorite couple!

JENNA LYONS MAKEOUT PIC!!!!! Bring more of this energy to RHONY, Jenna!!!

So gorgeous, it hurts 😭