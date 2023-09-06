Pop Culture Fix: Anne Lister Lesbian Lore Is Still Going Strong

Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could feel the way you feel riiiight after your first cup of coffee, all day long? Well, here’s the next best thing: Your mid-week Pop Culture Fix!

+ Author Emma Donoghue on her Anne Lister romance, Learned by Heart. “More than 30 years after reading Helena Whitbread’s collection of Lister’s decoded entries, I Know my Own Heart: The Diaries of Anne Lister, Donoghue has brought the rarely told story of Lister’s first love, Eliza Raine, to life in a tenderly written schoolgirl romance, Learned By Heart.” BRB buying this RIGHT NOW.

+ 125 days in, the Hollywood picket lines are still packed with queer solidarity.

+ Ode to My So-Called Life’s Jordan Catalano, unlikely lesbian icon.

+ Greta Garbo, the “furious lesbian,” and a Ccassic Hollywood love triangle.

+ Shudder’s Bad Things is the latest entry in the lesbian horror genre.

+ GLTA gets the Tennis Channel treatment on U.S. Open Pride day.

+ Ha! I knew it! Starfield’s Sam Coe actor says he played him as bisexual!

+ Miley Cyrus recalls how Beyoncé and Rihanna treated her like a little sister in 2008.

+ Stephanie Beatriz is giving you queer crumbs, and then some.

+ Everything we know about Heartstopper season three so far.

+ Send off summer with Them’s queer playlist.

+ Hear Molly Kate Britton out: The Devil Wears Prada is a queer Jewish masterpiece.

+ Ashnikko’s Weedkiller brings listeners into a queer dystopian world.

+ How Queer Eye’s Fab Five could make Emmy history with Best Reality Host win.

