Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could feel the way you feel riiiight after your first cup of coffee, all day long? Well, here’s the next best thing: Your mid-week Pop Culture Fix!

+ Author Emma Donoghue on her Anne Lister romance, Learned by Heart. “More than 30 years after reading Helena Whitbread’s collection of Lister’s decoded entries, I Know my Own Heart: The Diaries of Anne Lister, Donoghue has brought the rarely told story of Lister’s first love, Eliza Raine, to life in a tenderly written schoolgirl romance, Learned By Heart.” BRB buying this RIGHT NOW.

+ 125 days in, the Hollywood picket lines are still packed with queer solidarity.

+ Ode to My So-Called Life’s Jordan Catalano, unlikely lesbian icon.

+ Greta Garbo, the “furious lesbian,” and a Ccassic Hollywood love triangle.

+ Shudder’s Bad Things is the latest entry in the lesbian horror genre.

+ GLTA gets the Tennis Channel treatment on U.S. Open Pride day.

+ Ha! I knew it! Starfield’s Sam Coe actor says he played him as bisexual!

+ Miley Cyrus recalls how Beyoncé and Rihanna treated her like a little sister in 2008.

+ Stephanie Beatriz is giving you queer crumbs, and then some.

+ Everything we know about Heartstopper season three so far.

+ Send off summer with Them’s queer playlist.

+ Hear Molly Kate Britton out: The Devil Wears Prada is a queer Jewish masterpiece.

+ Ashnikko’s Weedkiller brings listeners into a queer dystopian world.

+ How Queer Eye’s Fab Five could make Emmy history with Best Reality Host win.