No Filter: Doechii and Chappell Roan Run Fashion Week

feature image photos by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino and River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the wide world of famous homos, via their Instagram! What fun for us all!

I’m sorry, is this some sort of joke?? I am supposed to be normal about this serve? About the fact that she looks like Helen of Troy??? I am ready to go to war!

You saw the title of this column, don’t get mad at me! There are too many serves too count!

Okay that’s the last Doechii but how on earth could I leave out her performing with Lauryn Hill? Lauryn Hill barely performs with Lauryn Hill anymore, this is HUGE!!!

This MAKEUP??? IS???? SO?? GOOOD??? Sorry, it really just took my breath away for a second there! And just want to make sure everyone is clocking Courtney Eaton sitting right next to her!!

Well and THIS ONE rocks too!

This is what we call in the business (of what? being gay?) the pièce de résistance. If I saw this as a young child, I would spend my whole life thinking this person was the coolest person alive!!

All of that Fashion Week content and we get a new single? Thank you Mother Chappell!

One of my all time favorite celebrity habits is the love for which they celebrate days like International Women’s Day. Especially when it’s just like “Here’s me with women!” Cynthia wins this round because Keke AND Housewives! From two franchises! Now that is how you celebrate!

Oh this look is GOOD! So effortless and chic! Go the hell off Hannah!

What do I love? Trace hooping! How many times must I say it!

If you thought Da Brat and Judy were getting divorced…think again! I for one have never thought that, for I have seen the way these two look at one another!

Top Chef is back this week, which means I will be building new outfit inspiration from Kristen, as per! Can’t wait!

THIS WINNER’S SERVE!!!!!!

