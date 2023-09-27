Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebs are getting up to via their Instagrams! How fun!

After a long silence, Golda Rosheuvel is back posting to grid! Thank you for this gift, Golda (okay alliteration go off!) and thank you for inventing the color lime green!

“You are every dog and every child’s favorite person in every room” is a sentence that will be running on a loop in my head for the next three million days! Happy belated birthday to G Flip — Virgo sun, Aries moon, for what it’s worth!

Well it is about time that Gillian got her ass into some kind of suit and did a photoshoot!

Love a King Princess meme dump, scroll for a…surprise!

She’s giving Gloria Steinem and tbh it is a slay!

I’m craving cake all of the sudden I wonder why!

It has been raining on the east coast since forever (or Friday) and I am about to lose it!

Okay but I do have to watch this documentary now, thank you Lena.

As a person of “only good at flip cup, terrible at beer pong” experience, I celebrate you, Hayley.

One thing Niecy Nash and my mother have in common is going absolutely OFF for made up Instagram holidays!

There is something so comforting about knowing that Reneé is out here singing her ass off in a jersey and huge jean shorts.

This is so sweet!!!!

Okay this actually made me teary???