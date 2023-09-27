I don’t know about you but I am still riding high from last night’s WNBA games! So high I hardly slept! But I made you a Pop Culture Fix anyway, because I love you!

+ Well, Happy Halloween! boygenius’ new EP, The Rest, is coming at you on October 13th. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus are releasing a four-song companion to The Record. The Rest will be released on 10″ vinyl in both black and a transparent yellow, and also on CD.

‘the rest’ EP out Fri, Oct 13th. available to pre-order on limited edition yellow 10” vinyl, CD, as well as pre-save now: https://t.co/4p5kD94xI8 Tracklist

Side A

1. Black Hole

2. ****** ** *******

Side B

3. *******

4. ***** Cover photo by Matt Grub pic.twitter.com/WtP5hxqVEK — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) September 26, 2023

+ How Todd Haynes’ May December channeled Mary Kay Letourneau and classic female melodramas.

+ In case you missed it, new from Hulu: “From the creators of Queer Eye, five fabulous, queer ghost hunters roam the country, helping the living by healing the dead. Our gay Ghost Hunties explore infamous haunted locations while pushing past boundaries with both the living and the deceased.” GHOST HUNTIES.

+ The Hollywood writers’ strike is over! The writers fuckin’ won — and big time!

+ From Jemele Hill over at The Athletic: The glorious exuberance of Sha’Carri Richardson’s hair.

+ You know, this isn’t gay, but I simply could not resist the headline: Katy Perry joins Peppa Pig, battles octogenarian.

+ The Last of Us season two writing will resume as soon as WGA strike officially ends (which is now!).

+ Golden Globes adds two categories for Best Blockbuster and Best Stand-Up.

+ Sarah Michelle Gellar cheers on Buffy co-star Alyson Hannigan ahead of Dancing With the Stars premiere.

+ Angelina Jolie covers Vogue this month. Her profile talks a lot about how much healing she’s had to do since her marriage to / divorce from Brad Pitt. She says she hasn’t been herself in ten years. :(