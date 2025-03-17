New Reality Show ‘You Hauled’ Puts Single Lesbians Together in One Mansion, What Could Go Wrong?

New Lesbian Dating Show Pokes Fun At a Classic Lesbian Stereotype

Move over Love is Blind and The Bachelorette, there’s a new reality show in town, and it’s gay as hell. In fact, this new queer dating show is for lesbians, even playing off a classic lesbian stereotype for the name of the show: You Hauled. (I hate to admit that this did make me giggle.)

The show, which will live exclusively on YouTube, features a group of single lesbians moving into a mansion together, and it seems being paired off before deciding if they will “move in” or “move on.” The structure is unclear to me at this time, but all I do know is that it’s going to be deliciously messy if the trailer is any indication.

The cast is made up of women of color, mostly (if not exclusively) Black women, and consists (refreshingly) of both mascs and femmes. The show has a host, Liz Smith, and a “relationship expert” — Dr. P, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist — leading the way, and their “Big Brother” element is an “AI” bot that is almost definitely just a man whose speaker is in a disco ball that was glued atop a roomba. He’s called AICE because he’s the “AI Cupid Expert,” and according to the trailer, he’s always listening.

The trailer proved what we all know: Getting that many lesbians in one place is a recipe for drama, showing a whipped cream kiss, canoodling, fighting, and even someone getting pushed into a pool in the heat of an argument. For fans of dating reality shows, this looks like it has all that chaotic goodness you’d get from shows like Are You The One or The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

You can go on You Hauled’s Instagram and see the contestants answering questions about their type, their coming out stories, and more. They also are already keeping an eye out for contestants for a potential second season, so feel free to submit if you’re looking for love and/or chaos.

Watch the full trailer here:

In their first Instagram post, on U-Hauling as a concept and also, I imagine, on this TV show format as a dating structure, they say, “We’re not saying this is a good idea. We’re just saying it’s going to be entertaining.” And I have to agree. PLEASE report back if and when you do watch this show.

Beep beep! More News!

+ Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Chan star as a couple alongside Bowen Yang and Han Gi-Chan in upcoming film The Wedding Banquet and the trailer looks very unserious and quite fun

+ Lucy Dacus confirmed her relationship with Julien Baker, and wants to protect it from fans with parasocial relationships

+ Janelle Monáe is releasing a graphic novel called The ArchAndroid that they describe as a “love letter to the rebels and dreamers”

+ “Freakier Friday” dropped a new trailer and the magic of the franchise said “double it and pass it on”

+ Last night’s White Lotus had some LGBTQ+ content…kind of??? And at what cost.

+ The titular Jay of the TLC series “Jay & Pamela” talks about his experience being a trans man with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI)

+ Ted Lasso was renewed for a fourth season and Ted will be coaching a women’s team, which BETTER be full of wives and girlfriends and exes

+ ICYMI, Kristen Arnett is releasing a new novel, Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One

+ Tamar Braxton says her “whole staff is LGBTQ” and knows the importance of representation on her cooking show

+ People are having a lot of fun with Chappell Roan’s new song “The Giver”