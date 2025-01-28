Well I’m Already Obsessed With ‘The Wedding Banquet’ Thanks to This Teaser

A teaser trailer dropped today for Andrew Ahn’s upcoming film The Wedding Banquet, and it’s so cute and funny and GAY! Bowen Yang and Han Gi-chan star as gay couple Chris and Min, and Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran star as lesbian couple Lee and Angela in this romantic comedy that serves as a modern remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 film of the same title. Take a look at the teaser:

I was already smiling ear to ear the second the teaser started, but the “god, you have so much lesbian literature” line REALLY got me.

What is The Wedding Banquet (2025) about?

Chris and Min and Lee and Angela are two queer couples who live together in one big gay house in Seattle. Angela and Lee are trying to start a family, but multiple unsuccessful rounds of IVF have been financially and emotionally taxing, so they decide they can’t afford to keep trying. Chris and Min, meanwhile, are having domestic challenges of their own, Min eager to marry and Chris hesitant about commitment. To complicate matters, Min is the heir to a fortune…which he’ll lose access to if his family in Korea learns he’s gay. So he hatches an elaborate marriage plot: If he marries Angela, then he can both secure a green card and appease his family. He also agrees to help pay for Angela’s and Lee’s IVF treatments if Angela agrees to marry him. But, as you see in the trailer, things get complicated when his grandmother (played by Youn Yuh-jung) flies in from Korea to oversee the nuptials. Queer chaos — including needing to “de-queer” the house — ensues!

The screenplay is a collaboration between Ahn — who wrote 2022’s delightful queer Asian American romantic comedy Fire Island — and James Schamus, who also co-wrote the original.

What is the original version of The Wedding Banquet about?

Coming in at 11th place on our list of the best 50 films about queer men, the original 1993 version of The Wedding Banquet is about bisexual Taiwanese immigrant Gao Wai-Tung and his Jewish boyfriend Simon, who similarly hatch a fake marriage plot when pressures from Wai-Tung’s parents to date and marry a woman get too big to deflect. So, Wai-Tung decides to “marry” Wei-Wei, an artist in need of a green card. But then Wai-Tung’s parents come to town to throw a traditional wedding banquet, and the three have to jump through hoops to keep the deception going. The scene from the teaser for the 2025 version of The Wedding Banquet where they’re rushing to “de-queer” the house is a direct reference to the original, in which the trio replace all the gay decor in Wai-Tung and Simon’s home with calligraphy.

The new version of The Wedding Banquet makes some really interesting changes to the original by centering not just a queer relationship between men but also between two women, expanding and deepening the story’s LGBTQ representation. It’s also even more so about friendship — and queer friendship specifically. I love that the two couples live together and are best friends. I’m always craving depictions of friendships between lesbians and gay men in art, as these reflect my own personal experiences. Queer intracommunity friendship and love are so beautiful, and too often films end up being About Gay Men or About Lesbians. Andrew Ahn’s The Wedding Banquet prominently features both.

The remake also puts forth the idea that while society looks a lot different when it comes to queer marriage and family making in 1993 when the original came out, there are still challenges and stigmas associated with these things today. I’m super interested in how the film tackles those and explores its promised themes of queer friendship and familial obligation.

A queer romantic comedy with an entire main cast of actors of color that explores multiple kinds of queer relationships?! This movie feels Made For Me™ and I haven’t even seen it yet!!! Kelly Marie Tran also came out as queer during press for the film, making this a very queer cast. And I think we can all agree that Lily Gladstone should star in a million romantic comedies.

The Wedding Banquet opens in theaters on April 18.