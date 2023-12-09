Fletcher’s Drops New Song “Eras of Us” and Yes It’s About Her Ex-Girlfriend Shannon

Who Is Fletcher’s New Song “Eras of Us” About?

Lesbian pop musician and noted L Word: Generation Q guest star Fletcher released a new song today called “Eras of Us,” which she’s been teasing for a few weeks with posts on social media featuring snippets of lyrics, allusions to “thinking about exes.”

Fans were speculating that the song was about her ex-girlfriend, noted lesbian YouTuber Shannon Beveridge, who was previously the subject of “Becky’s So Hot,” a song about how Fletcher thought Shannon’s new girlfriend, Becky, was really hot. (Shannon and Becky recently broke up.)

Fletcher nearly immediately confirmed this interpretation, as well as its inspiration — her and Shannon being a the same Taylor Swift Eras tour concert, where they famously hugged — explaining in a livestream:

“I went to the Taylor Swift eras tour… and I ran into somebody from my past who was a great love of mine and knowing that we were at the same concert, scream-singing these lyrics and these songs to an artist that has like narrated so many of my romances an dbreakups and my loves, was such a wild feeling. I just got hit, like a wave, with the eras our relationship. I think it was like a really beautiful honoring of it and a processing of it.”

Here’s Fletcher’s new video for “Eras of Us”:

The music video features Fletcher wearing a fur coat, walking around a dark city where there are no signs of human life. It’s a great song! The fans love it! It’s already stuck in my head!

What are the Lyrics to “Eras of Us”?

The lyrics of “Eras of Us” begin with How are you doin? Where have you been? I’ve been practicing this moment for like twenty-something years in my head. As per Genius, his is likely a reference to the song “20-Something” on Fletcher’s “Girl of My Dreams” Album, because Fletcher is 29 so it cannot really be a reference to her literally thinking about this for twenty years.

Later in the song, Fletcher sings “sometimes I re-run those sixteen seasons for the rush,” which (also according to Genius) is a reference to the four (??) years she and Shannon were together, because there are four seasons in a year, and four times four equals sixteen. That’s math!!!!! The chorus is very catchy:

These are the eras of us, a story of love

Stealin’ the air right from my lungs

Girl of my dreams, forever we’re young

Remember it just the way it was, the eras of us

She sings about being in New York City where the subject of the song was in L.A., noting that she would “fly across the country just to kiss you and be back in a day.” Fletcher grew up in New Jersey and attended NYU in New York City. There’s also a verse like this:

We crashed just as quick as we burned, now someone new get a turn, I don’t know you and it hurts (Mm-hmm)

I told every one of my friends, you won’t get a lyric again, but God damn, here I fuckin’ am

As discussed, this is not the first lyric Fletcher has devoted to Shannon. There’s “Becky’s So Hot,” of course, but Fletcher’s Album “The S(ex) Tapes” was about her breakup with Shannon, who shot and directed all the music videos for that EP.

Shannon Expresses Concern Fletcher Will Write Songs About Her Forever

Fletcher, like Taylor Swift whose concert inspired her to write this song, sure is writing a lot of songs about Shannon. I guess this is equal rights!

Before the release of “Eras of Us,” Shannon, apparently already anticipating what was to come based on numerous social media clues Fletcher has been dropping recently, used the age progression filter on Tiktok to make a video that 1) suggests that she is capable of aging and 2) acknowledges that Fletcher was definitely writing a song about her.