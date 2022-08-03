Well no point in delaying it. Hold still and let me RIP OFF THE BAND-AID of yesterday’s TV and film baloney in your mid-week Pop Culture Fix.

+ Well, yesterday was a real axe-murdery pop culture news day. Netflix announced it’s cancelling First Kill. DC announced it’s not even going to release Batgirl, not even on streaming, even though they literally own their own platform. Justin Kroll of Deadline said a rival studio exec called the Batgirl thing “some unprecedented shit.” Warner Brothers, you’ll remember, has also cancelled Naomi and Batwoman. That sure is a lot of Black actress-fronted superhero properties, huh? We’re also losing trans hero/Batgirl’s BFF Alysia Yeoh, who would have been the first trans character in a major superhero movie. Batgirl was literally in the final stages of editing! First Kill was an undisputed ratings success! Un-fucking-real. (We’ve also lost The Wilds and Legends of Tomorrow between seasons, don’t forget.) I thought maybe I’d be less furious about this after I slept on it, but nope!

+ The CW has renewed Good Trouble for a fifth season.

+ Hari Nef will portray Candy Darling in a biopic from Transparent writer Stephanie Kornick.

+ New She-Hulk clip is looking good!

Clearly nailing it 💪💅 Check out this brand new clip from #SheHulk: Attorney At Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dOskCOyFYN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 1, 2022

+ Hayley Kiyoko reads thirst tweets.

+ A night out with King Princess.

+ D’Arcy Carden on her queer A League of Their Own bombshell.

+ Hypochondriac filmmaker Addison Heimann on why everything should be queer.

+ Carmen Sandiego should have made me realize I’m bisexual.

+ Nope’s costume designer explains those band T-shirts.

+ House of Dragons exec producer says there will be no on-screen sexual violence. (We’re not sure if the show will have queer characters, but we do know nonbinary actor Emma D’Arcy is a star!)

+ Zoe Saldaña talks about Nichelle Nichols and playing Uhura in the new Star Trek movies.

+ HBO’s The White Lotus will be back in October, hopefully with maintext queer gals this time!

+ Top Chef season 20 is headed to London.