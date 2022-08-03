Well no point in delaying it. Hold still and let me RIP OFF THE BAND-AID of yesterday’s TV and film baloney in your mid-week Pop Culture Fix.
+ Well, yesterday was a real axe-murdery pop culture news day. Netflix announced it’s cancelling First Kill. DC announced it’s not even going to release Batgirl, not even on streaming, even though they literally own their own platform. Justin Kroll of Deadline said a rival studio exec called the Batgirl thing “some unprecedented shit.” Warner Brothers, you’ll remember, has also cancelled Naomi and Batwoman. That sure is a lot of Black actress-fronted superhero properties, huh? We’re also losing trans hero/Batgirl’s BFF Alysia Yeoh, who would have been the first trans character in a major superhero movie. Batgirl was literally in the final stages of editing! First Kill was an undisputed ratings success! Un-fucking-real. (We’ve also lost The Wilds and Legends of Tomorrow between seasons, don’t forget.) I thought maybe I’d be less furious about this after I slept on it, but nope!
+ The CW has renewed Good Trouble for a fifth season.
+ Hari Nef will portray Candy Darling in a biopic from Transparent writer Stephanie Kornick.
+ New She-Hulk clip is looking good!
Clearly nailing it 💪💅
Check out this brand new clip from #SheHulk: Attorney At Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dOskCOyFYN
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 1, 2022
+ Hayley Kiyoko reads thirst tweets.
+ A night out with King Princess.
+ D’Arcy Carden on her queer A League of Their Own bombshell.
+ Hypochondriac filmmaker Addison Heimann on why everything should be queer.
+ Carmen Sandiego should have made me realize I’m bisexual.
+ Nope’s costume designer explains those band T-shirts.
+ House of Dragons exec producer says there will be no on-screen sexual violence. (We’re not sure if the show will have queer characters, but we do know nonbinary actor Emma D’Arcy is a star!)
+ Zoe Saldaña talks about Nichelle Nichols and playing Uhura in the new Star Trek movies.
+ HBO’s The White Lotus will be back in October, hopefully with maintext queer gals this time!
+ Top Chef season 20 is headed to London.
Bless you, Heather, for writing about First Kill. I missed Autostraddle’s input on the series, fandom and hype – and now it’s cancelled and another queer/woc series has become victim of this cruel TV world.
I’m so unhappy about First Kill. It was a bad show, yes, but it was fun, and it had great viewership (despite what Netflix is claiming now). It was at least on par with (if not more popular than) Heartstopper, which got renewed for two seasons.
I’m really upset over The Wilds, though. I didn’t realize how much I wanted more until it got axed. I guess I just assumed a third season was a given due to the favorable reviews, the online engagement, and the viewership. Knowing I’m never going to see Shelby and Toni and Fatin and Leah and the others again is pissing me off.
WB trashing Batgirl just so they can write off most of the production costs on their taxes has gotta be the most disgusting, coldhearted move I’ve seen from a movie studio. This is a huge fuck you to the cast and crew who worked on this production for months just so the studio can save some money. Basically sends a message that they don’t give a single shit about their talent, and I find it laughable that they said they still wanna work w/ Leslie Grace and the co-directors again. It’d make way more sense at this point if those 3 (and hopefully way more) refuse to work w/ WB ever again as long as David Zaslav is still there
The current thought is that the guy who’s responsible for Discovery/Warner Bros is going to fold HBOMax into Discovery+, and that basically all scripted series on HBOMax are going away. That means that Westworld, PLL: Original Sin, and countless others are about to die.
I’m in a real queer content depression right now. What have we got this year? Heart stopper (eh, sorry) and Crush (yay for queer campy rom com but targeted toward younger audience) and I’m not mentioning killing eve on purpose. But come on! I have an emptiness that needs to be filled!!
For television, we’ve got Paper Girls, Queer as Folk, Minx, Single Drunk Female, and The Legend of Vox Machina. There’s also A League of Their Own and The Sandman coming up.
I haven’t kept up with movies much this year, but I know there’s a lesbian love triangle in Bodies Bodies Bodies, which I am very much looking forward to personally.