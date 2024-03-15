I was also named worst employee at the toy factory.
Mini Crossword Prefers Moist Cake
Related:crossword
Kate Hawkins
Kate Hawkins is a city-loving Californian currently residing in New Hampshire with her wife and toddler, where she's currently enjoying sports that require unwieldy pieces of equipment (kayaking! biking! cross country skiing!) and grilling lots of corn. She's stoked to be writing puzzles for Autostraddle and hopes you enjoy solving these gay puzzles!
Kate has written 36 articles for us.
Dang, another I had to cheat (web search) for. I guess I need more culture 😅
Very nearly devastated that I completed this before getting to the Shania Twain clue, so ALMOST didn’t see it, but then the above comment encouraged me to look over the clues I didn’t need.
Overall 100/100 experience doing this crossword