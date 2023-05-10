Should I reheat this leftover pizza for dinner? You tell me.

Queer as in F*ck You

Feels right to me: Thnk1994’s MILF Museum Exalts the MILF Aesthetic to Queer Icon Status. “The archetype of the MILF is obviously so coded as female, but I feel like it also transcends into a queer icon. Because it’s such a heightened sort of performance of gender in a way.”

That quote is from Molly Wurwand and this had to be the most interesting, unexpected feature I read today. Full of surprises and thoughtfulness, I couldn’t look away. Come for an academic-level historical study of the MILF aesthetic and Los Angeles, stay for the art.

Speaking of which, this made me so happy! Da Brat and Her Baby-to-Be Perform at Lovers & Friends Music Festival, “Da Brat played her set at Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday with her baby bump on full display — nearly three months after announcing her pregnancy with wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart”

Andrea Long Chu Wins Pulitzer Prize for Criticism

Cycling’s Governing Body Defends Trans Cyclist Righteous Victory in Women’s Race. “Cycling governing body UCI has defended its transgender policy after Austin Killips won a women’s tournament on Sunday.”

Indiana High School Students Will Mount Independent Production of Marian After Anti-LGBTQ Motivated Cancellation, “The school was slated to perform the Adam Szymkowicz-penned play until parent outrage over gay and non-binary characters forced a cancellation.”

TikTok Tracked Users Who Watched LGBTQ+ Videos, New Report Finds. “Former employees raised concerns about how the data might be used.”

As A Black Trans Girl, My Natural Hair Journey Led To A Rebirth. Loved this.

Saw This, Thought of You

Why I’m Making Ethical Porn For Black Women. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!

Political Snacks

“The right’s habit of creating repetitive litanies of its many enemies—Black people, queer people, trans people, and more—points to an opportunity: namely, a constituency that could actually be as broad as these reactionaries imagine and fearmonger over.” Republicans’ Anti-Trans Assault Has an Achilles Heel

And just making sure you didn’t miss this! Trump Found Liable for Sexual Abuse of E. Jean Carroll, Ordered to Pay $5M