Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza To Star in Lesbian Detective Movie

Margaret Qualley Plays Lesbian Detective in Next Queer Movie from Tricia Cook and Ethan Coen

Good gay news: Margaret Qualley will star in upcoming Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen film Honey Don’t!. She will play the titular Honey, a lesbian detective out to investigate a questionable “church” that happens to be led by Chris Evans. Aubrey Plaza will star alongside her, though the specifics of her role are currently a mystery. Maybe she’ll be the true mystery Honey has to solve. In bed. Eh hem, sorry. All I know is that Margeret Qualley is amazing (I’m still recovering from The Substance) and Aubrey Plaza is amazing (and VERY good at flirting with women on screen) so I know whatever they cook up will be fun as hell.

Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen have planned a trilogy of queer B-movies. The first installment was Drive-Away Dolls, starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, and the second will be Honey Don’t! Qualley, now having been in the first two films, has joked that if she’s not invited back for the third, she will be offended. (Side note/warning, that linked i-D article is a visual nightmare and I got overstimulated trying to read it despite there being great content. Proceed with caution.)

In an interview with Tricia Cooke on this very website last year, she said that Honey Don’t! was inspired by two movies from the ’70s: The Long Goodbye, a satirical neo-noir film set in Old Hollywood, and Fat City, a sports film about boxing. I haven’t seen either, but their Wikipedia articles make them sound VERY different so I’m intrigued to find out how they combine to make this queer film about a lesbian detective.

Let’s Sleuth Out More Gay News

+ Heartstopper the show might be over, but Charlie and Nick’s story isn’t: there’s going to be a movie! Can’t wait to cry about it!

+ On top of being on a gender journey of sorts, being on Celebrity Big Brother has taught JoJo Siwa she’s more queer than lesbian, and I hope people are being normal about this young person finding themselves in the public eye

+ RuPaul’s Drag Race announces the 18 queens returning for All Stars 10

+ Rebel Wilson to juggle being a spy and a bridesmaid in Bride Hard (in which she reunites with her former Pitch Perfect castmate Anna Camp)

+ Keke Palmer, Trixie Mattel, Selena Gomez, The Lesbian Bar Project, and more won 2025 Webby awards at a celebration hosted by Ilana Glazer

+ Laverne Cox is among the star-studded voice cast of upcoming Andy Serkis animated adaptation of Animal Farm

+ Samira Wiley talks about her character on Handmaid’s Tale as the show reaches its conclusion

+ ICYMI, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got gay married

+ Doechii says her “literal existence as a queer Black woman is a major contribution to the hip-hop genre” and when she’s right, she’s right

+ Former Derry Girl wee lesbian Nicola Coughlan wouldn’t touch the new Harry Potter series “with a ten-foot pole” because she’s a trans ally and won’t support anything Joanne does

+ Lady Gaga commented on a guy’s Tiktok and then took a selfie with him when she spotted him at her Coachella set, and I kind of love knowing some celebs are as chronically online as we are

+ I just watched the latest Black Mirror lesbian episode last night and loved it, so I know this is late but here is an interview about it (Emma Corrin is a shapeshifter and I will never not be gobsmacked by their ability to lose themselves in such vastly different roles from project to project)