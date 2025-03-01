March 2025: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Prime Video and Peacock

and

March is upon us, and with it comes…a somewhat paltry offering of new LGBTQ streaming content, but here we are! The few things we are getting are fun at least, like a second season of Survival of the Thickest as well as a four-part docuseries about the National Women’s Soccer League and a Lena Waithe guest arc on Grey’s Anatomy.

Also, I just wanted to shout out a series that debuted in February that we didn’t get a chance to highlight (it happens! we really do our due diligence to try to find every lesbian/bisexual/sapphic show, but it’s harder than you think!): Southern Hospitality on Bravo (and streaming on Peacock) has always had gay men in its cast, but this season added a Black bisexual woman. So if queer reality television is your thing, get into it.

Netflix’s LGBTQ+ March 2025

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST SEASON 2. (L to R) Tasha Smith as Marley and Jerrie Johnson as Daphne in Episode 203 of Survival of the Thickest, Season 2. Cr. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2024

The Residence // Season One // March 20

While there aren’t any confirmed queer women characters on this new Shondaland joint (surprising, given Shondaland’s history!), it’s set in a world where the President of the United States (Paul Fitzgerald) is a gay man with a husband (Barrett Foa). The series is a mystery about a murder scandal that involves the staff of the White House. Uzo Aduba plays the central detective, Cordelia Cupp.

Survival of the Thickest // Season Two // March 27

Tasha Smith’s Marley is back in season two of Survival of the Thickest, and hopefully we’ll get to see her explore more of her bisexuality this season! Based on promo images, it looks like Jerrie Johnson could be playing a love interest for her.

Hulu’s New March 2025 Queer Content

9-1-1 -“Wannabes” – Things get messy for the 118 following a massive pipe explosion. Meanwhile, Athena investigates the brutal beating of a man found behind a grocery store, and Bobby’s working relationship with Brad from “HOT SHOTS” just got a little more intimate. THURSDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Ray Mickshaw)AISHA HINDS

Disney/Ray Mickshaw

Grey’s Anatomy // Season 21B Premiere // ABC // March 6

In extremely exciting news for the gays, Lena Waithe has joined this season of Grey’s Anatomy in a small role. After the devastating arc for Jules and Mika in the front half of the season, I’m sure we can expect more sapphic heartbreaks at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

9-1-1 // Season 8B Premiere // Fox // March 6

In the first half of season eight from the end of 2024, resident gays Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) got their foster daughter back, so we’ll be keeping an eye on how that plays out in this second half of the season.

LGBTQ+ movies coming to Hulu in March 2025:

  • Carol (2015) // March 18

Peacock LGBTQ+ March 2025

TOP CHEF — “Across Canada, We Go!” Episode 2201 — Pictured: (l-r) Cesar Murilo, Mimi Weissenborn, Katianna Hong — (Photo by: David Moir/Bravo)

Top Chef // Season 22 // March 14

Queer host extraordinaire Kristen Kish is back hosting season 22 of Top Chef on Bravo and streaming on Peacock. In addition to Kish as host, there is at least one openly queer contestant: Mimi Weissenborn of Portland, Maine (indeed, a very gay town).

Prime Video’s Queer March 2025 Series

ORLANDO, FL – SEPTEMBER 11: Marta #10 of the Orlando Pride celebrates her goal during a game between Racing Louisville FC and Orlando Pride at Exploria Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

For The Win: National Women’s Soccer League // March 6

This four-part docuseries tracks the 2024 NWSL playoffs and championship through interviews, match highlights and analysis, and locker-room footage. Queer player Marta of Orlando Pride is one of the prominently featured athletes. In August 2024, she got engaged to fellow teammate Carrie Lawrence.

Wheel of Time // Season Three // March 13

Rosamund Pike promised after last season of Wheel of Time that there would be even more Moiraine/Siuan narrative in the next season, and well, the next season is finally here! In the action-packed teaser for the new season of the high fantasy series, the two characters can indeed be seen kissing (blink and you’ll miss it, but it’s around 0:49 if you’re so inclined).

Paramount+ Queer March 2025

The Amazing Race // Season 37 // CBS // March 5

Contestants in the new season of The Amazing Race include Courtney Ramsey (a 34-year-old registered nurse) and Jasmin Carey (a 34-year-old nurse practitioner) who are a queer Black couple from Wilmington, North Carolina. The season — which will air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+ — also features a gay male married couple.

LGBTQ+ movies coming to Paramount+ on March 1:

HBO Max Queer Movie March 2025

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey sit on the beach with one yellow towel wrapped around them both wearing dark sunglasses.

The Parenting // March 13

As far as we know, there aren’t any queer women in this horror-comedy movie, but it IS about a young gay couple Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh
(Brandon Flynn), who invite both of their parents to a country house getaway that unfortunately also houses a 400-year-old evil entity. The cast is STACKED and includes Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, and Parker Posey.

Queer (2024) // March 28

Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, about an entanglement between two queer men set in 1950s Mexico City, will be added to HBO Max at the end of the month.

Starz Queer Show of March 2025

Aliyah Turner, Hailey Kilgore, and Mekai Curtis in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Four (STARZ)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan // Season Four Premiere // March 7

If you need a gay refresher on the Power Book series, we’ve got you. Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns this month, with Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox reprising their roles.

More Queer TV To Stream in March 2025

Sharon D. Clarke in Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC)

Lost Boys and Fairies // Britbox // March 4

BBC miniseries Lost Boys and Fairies is coming to Britbox, and while it’s unclear if there are any sapphic characters, it does center two gay men going through the process of adopting a child together. Iconic queer English stage actress Sharon D. Clarke does star in a small role.

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 975 articles for us.

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 325 articles for us.

