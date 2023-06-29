There’s only one more day left of Pride month 😭 although, I do personally think we can still claim Pride through July 3, because that marks the last day of the Stonewall Riots, so rage on my friends.

Queer as in F*ck You

In a really great Teen Vogue profile and interview with Liv Hewson — Who’s Afraid of Liv Hewson? — the Yellowjackets star opens up about their nonbinary identity, top surgery, and the bullshit of TERF talking points about trans bodies. It’s so rare in mainstream media to read an interview like this, in which both the subject and the journalist are nonbinary and can speak with equal candor about their lived experiences. When asked if they have experienced gender euphoria post-top surgery, Hewson replies emphatically in the affirmative. They say they actually had the clinic’s website open on their laptop for five years, long wanting the surgery and fearful they’d never be able to actually do it. Now, post-surgery, here’s what they have to say:

I stand differently, I walk differently, I carry myself differently. It feels different in my body than it ever has. I have just never been happier. I’ve never been more centered. I’ve never felt more stable and present and alive. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done for myself. It’s taught me a lot.

The recovery process taught me about rest, accepting help, and caring for my body as something connected to me rather than separate from me, that I’m in opposition to: This is mine and I want to take care of it. I feel good in it and good about it.

What It Is Like To Teach in the Cross Hairs of Ron DeSantis. First of all, I’m going to say you should read Stef Rubino on this topic, because they are on the ground here in Florida as a queer educator. Second of all, I am gonna go ahead and warn you right now that me taking over this column in place of Carmen probably means a slight increase in Florida-specific coverage, as I live in Orlando, but I strongly believe that the entire country should be paying attention to Florida and similar states at the forefront of the culture wars.

Saw This, Thought of You

Political Snacks

