Lesbian Date Ideas Inspired By Stock Images

There are sooooooo many ways to be a lesbian — both in reality and also according to stock photos. You can be a lesbian having a bad time during BDSM; you can be a lesbian NOT having lesbian sex; you can be a lesbian participating in homoerotic Christmas activities. Stock photography sure has a lot of ideas about lesbianism! So I thought: Why not see if the stock image overlords have some hot date ideas? I’ve got my usual go-to dates of bowling, picnics, pizza nights, etc. It’s time to think outside the dyke date box. Here are some thrilling and definitely 100% serious date ideas for you and your partner(s) to try out! Just look at these lesbians smiling in all the photos! They’re having the time of their lives! This could be you!

Cook Soup Over an Open Flame!

This does seem like it might require having the proper cooking tools to do such a thing, but hey, if you have access to a cabin in the woods, firewood, and a large vat, why not rig an outdoor cooking situation with your beloved? Also, I love the nature poem that is the official Getty Images caption for this photo: “Two girlfriends cooking in the winte [sic] nature on a fire in the boiler. Beautiful girls bask in the fire in winter.”

Kiss on Top of Packing Peanuts!

I think this might be Uhaul Lesbian roleplay?

Exchange Tiny Bags in a Park!

And maybe one of you is pregnant!

Do a Photoshoot in the Rain!

You might get cold; you might get wet. But nothing says “I love you” like getting drenched in a downpour while taking selfies.

Decide a Tree Is Gay!

Nature is beautiful!

Take Turns Pretending Your Eyeballs Are Fruit!

Do this to your gf and say something like “orange you so silly.” You’ll for sure get laid.

Play Ping Pong!

Or, you know, just stand around with ping pong rackets gazing into each other’s eyes.

Enter a Portal Into a Different Dimension!

Bonus points if the portal also makes you time travel!

Do Your Taxes!

It’s never too early.

Go to a Beach and Rub Sand on Each Other!

Couples who do skincare stay together or something. It’s nature’s exfoliant!

Disengage From Society and Become Creatures of the Forest!

You deserve to abscond to the woods with your lover.

Knife Bite!

Biting a knife!