Lesbian Date Ideas Inspired By Stock Images

There are sooooooo many ways to be a lesbian — both in reality and also according to stock photos. You can be a lesbian having a bad time during BDSM; you can be a lesbian NOT having lesbian sex; you can be a lesbian participating in homoerotic Christmas activities. Stock photography sure has a lot of ideas about lesbianism! So I thought: Why not see if the stock image overlords have some hot date ideas? I’ve got my usual go-to dates of bowling, picnics, pizza nights, etc. It’s time to think outside the dyke date box. Here are some thrilling and definitely 100% serious date ideas for you and your partner(s) to try out! Just look at these lesbians smiling in all the photos! They’re having the time of their lives! This could be you!

Cook Soup Over an Open Flame!

two women bundled in sweaters and furry hats cook a vat of soup over an open flame

Nagaiets via Getty Images

This does seem like it might require having the proper cooking tools to do such a thing, but hey, if you have access to a cabin in the woods, firewood, and a large vat, why not rig an outdoor cooking situation with your beloved? Also, I love the nature poem that is the official Getty Images caption for this photo: “Two girlfriends cooking in the winte [sic] nature on a fire in the boiler. Beautiful girls bask in the fire in winter.”

Kiss on Top of Packing Peanuts!

two women canoodle on top of packing peanuts next to moving boxes

Jewelsy via Getty Images

I think this might be Uhaul Lesbian roleplay?

Exchange Tiny Bags in a Park!

A closeup of a pregnant woman and her partner talking about a pink bag in a park

Wirestock via Getty Images

And maybe one of you is pregnant!

Do a Photoshoot in the Rain!

two women standing under an umbrella in the rain

taseffski via Getty Images

You might get cold; you might get wet. But nothing says “I love you” like getting drenched in a downpour while taking selfies.

Decide a Tree Is Gay!

two women wrap a rainbow flag around a tree

Antonio Carlos Soria Hernandez via Getty Images

Nature is beautiful!

Take Turns Pretending Your Eyeballs Are Fruit!

a woman holds orange halves up in front of her girlfriend's eyes

eclipse_images via Getty Images

Do this to your gf and say something like “orange you so silly.” You’ll for sure get laid.

Play Ping Pong!

two women hold hands while holding ping pong rackets

Alexandr Dubynin via Getty Images

Or, you know, just stand around with ping pong rackets gazing into each other’s eyes.

Enter a Portal Into a Different Dimension!

a Black woman leads a white woman by the hand through a circle cut in a pink wall

Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images

Bonus points if the portal also makes you time travel!

Do Your Taxes!

two lesbians sit on their bed doing personal finances on a laptop and looking at receipts and bills

South_agency via Getty Images

It’s never too early.

Go to a Beach and Rub Sand on Each Other!

a woman rubs sand on another woman's back on the shore

CasarsaGuru via Getty Images

Couples who do skincare stay together or something. It’s nature’s exfoliant!

Disengage From Society and Become Creatures of the Forest!

two women in lacey red and black dresses caress each other in a bush

Kladyk via Getty Images

You deserve to abscond to the woods with your lover.

Knife Bite!

two women bite opposite sides of a knife and one has creepy makeup

1001slide via Getty Images

Biting a knife!

