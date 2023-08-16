I don’t know if you’ve heard of it but there was this show, The L Word, that was on Showtime from 2004-2009, and it was about lesbians and bisexuals and their romantic and sexual relationships and also it was about poker. If you can remember who dated or hooked up with who on The L Word, you’ll do just fine on this quiz!
If You Can Get 18/23 On This Quiz, You’ve Watched “The L Word” Too Many Times
Riese
Riese is the 40-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
17/23 which leaves me so healthily under the “too much L word” threshold I feel like I’ve just run a 10k and eaten at least two pieces of fruit
yes you are essentially a vegan olympic athlete now
21/23
4:42 min
3 and 6 wrong :(
I’ve definitely watched the show many, many times
13, which is pretty good considering I have only seen the first 3 seasons of the original L Word (and have only watched season 2 more than once).
23/23. I’ve seen it probably 7 times all the way through?
your hard work has paid off!
YOUR SCORE
21
You completed the quiz in 2 minutes 48 seconds
—-
This is partially y’all’s faults.
Bless you for reminding me of “some lesbians, you have to break up with more than once.”
22!
20/23! Thank you for making quizzes that are so relevant to my interests!