I’m in Lesbians with the Scott Pilgrim Animated Series Teaser

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World anime adaptation is coming to Netflix on November 17 and impressively features everyone from the iconically stacked cast of the original 2010 movie, which was an adaptation co-written and directed by Edgar Wright and based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, as the American-Canadian-Japanese anime will be called, is set to have eight episodes and now officially has a trailer, which includes a lot of familiar images and sequences from the film.

Most relevant to our interests here at Autostraddle, beloved queer actor Aubrey Plaza will be back as the bleep-happy Julie Powers. And Mae Whitman is set to return as my personal favorite of Ramona Flowers’ many evil exes, Roxie Richter, whose very GIF-able “I’m a little bi-furious” and “prepare to die, obviously” moments had tumblr in a chokehold in the early 2010s. (Honestly, I am a little shocked Autostraddle has never made bi-furious merch…mayhaps the impending Scott Pilgrim renaissance is the TIME.)

To me, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will always be the movie I went to see in theaters on a HETEROSEXUAL DATE when I was a closeted high schooler. I often compared the boy I went on this date with to Michael Cera’s Scott Pilgrim himself, meanwhile casting myself as Ramona Flowers (and even begging my mother to let me dye my hair blue, a request that was promptly denied), which in retrospect has an almost too obvious did I want to be her or be with her energy to it. These days, my relationship with the film is more explicitly queer, as I rewatch it annually with my fiancée because we both love it and are obsessed with the killer soundtrack.

While most of the moments in the trailer seem like direct replications of the movie, Wright, who was involved in the series’ production as well, teased earlier this year that the series would expand the Scott Pilgrim universe, so perhaps we’ll see moments from the books that didn’t make it to the big screen or even totally new stuff. To which I say: More Roxie, please!!!! Or even better: Give Ramona a second ex-girlfriend (slash just make it Julie?? — sorry, Scott!).

Check out the Scott Pilgrim animated series teaser, below:

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors who are currently on strike, series like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off one would not be possible, and Autostraddle is grateful for the artists who do this work.