Happy midweek, my friends! Here’s your Wednesday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Warrior Nun executive producer Dean English has announced three Warrior Nun feature films in a 15-minute YouTube video. No real details yet, but English says they’re coming: “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

+ The New York Liberty won the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup last night and queer superstar and former league MVP Jonquel Jones was the game’s MVP. Already cool enough, but! Also! The Liberty’s charity of choice, Callen-Lorde, will receive prize money. Callen-Lorde provides healthcare to unhoused LGBTQ+ young adults, transgender healthcare, women’s healthcare, HIV testing, prevention and treatment regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

+ It’s the 20th anniversary of Cheetah Girls if you can believe it! Over at Refinery 29, Zeniya Cooley wrote about how the movie gave Black girls a space to dream.

+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle peels back the curtain on original-cast cameos, Olivia Rodrigo’s career trajectory, and why this was “the season to go crazy.”

+ Heartstopper fans are obsessed with Imogen’s sapphic character development: “Besties to lovers.”

+ In Red, White & Royal Blue, a director centers true queer intimacy on screen.

+ 8 graphic novels like Nimona with murder teens and queer pining.

+ How queer pro wrestlers are handling America’s anti-LGBTQ+ heel turn.

+ Sam Smith reflects on evolution from ‘confused queer kid’ in heartfelt message to fans.