Pop Culture Fix: Apparently 3 Whole “Warrior Nun” Movies Are in the Works

By

Happy midweek, my friends! Here’s your Wednesday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Warrior Nun executive producer Dean English has announced three Warrior Nun feature films in a 15-minute YouTube video. No real details yet, but English says they’re coming: “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

+ The New York Liberty won the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup last night and queer superstar and former league MVP Jonquel Jones was the game’s MVP. Already cool enough, but! Also! The Liberty’s charity of choice, Callen-Lorde, will receive prize money. Callen-Lorde provides healthcare to unhoused LGBTQ+ young adults, transgender healthcare, women’s healthcare, HIV testing, prevention and treatment regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. 

+ It’s the 20th anniversary of Cheetah Girls if you can believe it! Over at Refinery 29, Zeniya Cooley wrote about how the movie gave Black girls a space to dream.

+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle peels back the curtain on original-cast cameos, Olivia Rodrigo’s career trajectory, and why this was “the season to go crazy.”

+ Heartstopper fans are obsessed with Imogen’s sapphic character development: “Besties to lovers.”

+ In Red, White & Royal Blue, a director centers true queer intimacy on screen.

+ 8 graphic novels like Nimona with murder teens and queer pining.

+ How queer pro wrestlers are handling America’s anti-LGBTQ+ heel turn.

+ Sam Smith reflects on evolution from ‘confused queer kid’ in heartfelt message to fans.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1683 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!