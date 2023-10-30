Pop Culture Fix: Kristen Stewart Will Not Be Planning a Wedding Thank You Very Much

By

Guy Fieri Will Most Likely Not Be Officiating Kristen Stewart’s Wedding

Kristen Stewart appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” last week, wherein she clarified that Guy Fieri will not be officiating her wedding but possibly will be there in spirit. (Like her new show about spirits!)

Apparently she’d thought he might be a good candidate for the job because they have similar hair, he seems like a nice guy, and he officiates a lot of queer weddings. (Apparently he once paid tribute to his late gay sister by marrying more than 100 couples at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.) Stewart says she’s bad at planning so it’s unlikely they’ll actually get an officiant but maybe they’ll call Guy after the wedding and tell him he was there in spirit. As for when exactly she will officially tie the knot with Dylan Meyer, she doesn’t know and expects they will simply “surprise themselves.” I think this means that they will be getting married impulsively at a date and time of their choosing or else it will all be a big secret.

It was Stewart’s first appearance on Watch What Happens Live, and other interesting tidbits shared were that she got high for the first time when she was 14 or 15, her first celebrity crush was Harrison Ford, her first kiss was onscreen with Jamie Bell in Jumper and she’s currently watching My So-Called Life, which makes me very happy.

+ Bella Ramsey is getting praised for her performance in BBC Prison Drama “Prime,” and also took to Instagram to clarify something about their pronouns:

“I don’t mind which pronouns you use for me. I never wanted it to be a big deal… they/them feels the most truthful…. But comfort wise, I’m good with any. I have no dysphoria surrounding pronouns. Call me she, call me they, call me he, call be however you see me. You cannot go wrong! It’s impossible to misgender me. :)”

+ 5 stars you might not realise are proudly aromantic or asexual

+ JoJo Siwa Launches New Podcast on iHeartMedia (Exclusive): “I am so excited for my fans to get to know me like never before. I’ve authentically shared my life online for over a decade and this podcast will dive even deeper into who I am and what makes me, me.”

+ The Queer Witches of Appalachia

+ Photographing queer life in conservative Britain

