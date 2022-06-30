Also.Also.Also: Ketanji Brown Becomes the First Black Woman Supreme Court Justice

Feature image Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

It’s become kinda impossible to rank bad news weeks over the past several years, but this one sure is up there. There’s at one major good news in here, two good newses if you’re a fan of gay animals.

Queer as in F*ck You

+ Queer animals are everywhere. Science is finally catching on.

+ The proud boys (not gonna capitalize it) have failed in their attempt to ban Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe and Pheobe Kobab from Chicago schools.

+ Pride tattoos are a symbol of resilience for queer people and their families.

+ From Rent to A Strange Loop: Reflecting on queer representation on Broadway.

+ The hidden (gay) life of a Christian-college professor.

+ I’m sorry I missed this new in Monday’s round-up. A gunman went on deadly rampage at gay bar in Oslo, killing two people and injuring 21 others.

+ When this 40-year-old woman came out, her 11-year-old daughter said, “Everyone’s a lesbian now!”

+ How two trans women ran a legendary underground surgical clinic in a rural tractor barn.

+ An expert on Russian law says pleading guilty might be Brittney Griner’s best strategy.

Saw This, Thought of You

+ Deleting your period tracker won’t protect you.

+ Support Dick’s Sporting Goods while helping local community cats.

+ The best phones with an actual headphone jack.

+ Even exceptions to abortion bans pit women’s lives against their doctors’ fears.

+ As NYC enters coronavirus plateau, health officials push for extension of Long COVID services. (The CDC says some queer people are more likely to deal with Long Covid than straight people, although there’s no other demographic breakdown in their analysis, like income or access to early intervention/treatments.)

+ Why corporate diversity fails Black women.

+ Pokémon Go developer Niantic is rolling out its Campfire social network.

Political Snacks

+ Ketanji Brown becomes the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice. (Finally!!)

+ Supreme Court curbs EPA’s ability to fight climate change.

+ SCOTUS’ EPA ruling isn’t the only legal threat to the environment.

+ The Supreme Court’s crisis of legitimacy.

+ It’s hard to overstate the danger of the voting case the Supreme Court just agreed to hear.

+ What went down on the June 28th primary elections.

