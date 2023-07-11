Happy 7-Elesbian Day, as we call it in my household! You should enjoy a nice frozen beverage today!

Queer as in F*ck You

Keke Palmer Is the Internet’s Sweetheart. I couldn’t agree more! Keke Palmer today, Keke Palmer tomorrow, Keke Palmer always. She’s the latest cover girl for The Cut, and she had a chance to talk about her headspace a bit following Darius Daulton Jackson’s condescending words about a recent outfit she wore (WHICH WAS A GREAT OUTFIT, BTW, BUT ALSO OF COURSE IT WAS — KEKE IS ONE OF THE BEST STYLED CELEBS IN THE GAME RN AND AMERICA’S #1 HOT MOM): “I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious,” she tells The Cut. “After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

The interview includes some rapidfire questions at the end, leading to this no-notes exchange:

Would you ever explore the deep sea?

No.

And just like that, she continues to be a relatable icon.

Trans Woman, Bookstore, Teacher Sue Over Montana Law Banning Drag Reading Events.

Barriers to Transgender Health Care Lead Some To Embrace a Do-It-Yourself Approach.

Queer Photography Doesn’t Just Have to Be White, Hunky Gays. This headline is a little silly to moi, but I do love the photos contained within. Also, I’m using this as an excuse to plug another Vice photo essay that’s a little too old (by just a couple weeks) to be Also.Also.Also fodder, but it’s soooooo good: Photographing Chicago’s Black Gay Culture in the 80s.

Over 25,000 People Marched for Trans Rights This Weekend in London.

Saw This, Thought of You

Yu and Me Books Is Asking for Support After a Fire. This bookstore is Manhattan’s first Asian-American woman-owned bookstore, and they suffered a devastating fire. Even though they’ve raised over their goal amount, all funds support their efforts to not only reopen but continue to pay their staff while closed. Every $ counts, and we must protect independent bookstores!

The Bidet’s Revival. I mean, I almost put this in the previous section, because bidets are queer culture, no?

Political Snacks

How the Supreme Court’s Idea of Religious Freedom Could Resegregate the Country.

Okay, after the bleakness of the above read, this made me LOL: Republicans Want to Cancel Barbie for Being Communist.

Ron DeSantis, American Psycho.

One More Thing

I am genuinely thrilled, on this 7/11, to soon be marrying someone who has made 7-11 an indelible part of their personal brand:

i have a doctorate in 7-eleven — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 27, 2020