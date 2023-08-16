Keke Palmer Dances in Boxers in Usher’s “Boyfriend” Video, a Well Timed Clapback to Her Ex

In July, Keke Palmer went to an Usher concert. Perhaps you heard about it.

Keke attended Usher’s Vegas residency with friends in a black and sheer body hugging dress (because mama has boddyyyyyy and when you have it, you should flaunt it). At one point during the concert, Keke was serenaded by Usher and in response to both these events (the dress, the serenade) her now-ex Darius Jackson logged onto Beyoncé’s internet of all places to say that her behavior wasn’t becoming of — gasp! — a mother (Jackson is also the father of Keke’s baby son). Presumably this is now why Jackson is Keke’s ex and a good reminder to everyone who’s ever thought that being in a relationship with someone meant you have a right to control how they adorn their body, another choice is to just sit there and eat your food.

Ok so Keke wore the dress, everyone on the internet had opinions and wrote thinkpieces about the dress and her ex, and now we have arrived here today.. with Keke Palmer having the last word.

Usher has just released his newest single “Boyfriend” and the music video stars none other than Keke Palmer, dancing around in a luxurious bathrobe, sports bra, and boxers during a girls weekend at a hotel suite in Vegas. She drinks champagne and winks at the camera while lip-synching “Somebody said your boyfriend’s looking for me/… He should know I’m easy to find/ He can see me wherever he sees you” — which yes, on face value that line is absolutely about Usher taunting an off-screen boyfriend, but you don’t have to scratch especially deep beneath the surface for a queer line reading of Keke Palmer rolling around in a pair of boxers while crooning that someone’s girlfriend is going to be thinking about her at night.

And if you were wondering if there’s a deliciously well timed “I’m a muva” call out at the end there, just know you won’t be disappointed.