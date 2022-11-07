It’s a new week and here’s your first Pop Culture Fix inside of it!

+ I had no idea this was a thing, and yet? It feels like destiny! Aubrey Plaza has joined the Wandavision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Plot details are nonexistent. The only thing we have is tidbits of casting news. Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role, of course. And, according to Variety, “Emma Caulfield Ford… is also set to reprise the role of Dottie… and Heartstopper star Joe Locke will also star.” Aubrey Plaza is probably a witch for real, right? If not, she sure does look good as one! PM UPDATE: Sasheer Zamata has joined Coven of Chaos too! Autostraddle EIC Carmen Phillips is now officially calling it as Best Comedy of 2023.

+ HBO has cancelled Westworld after four seasons, due to the high cost of production and the fact that people stopped watching because it was too convoluted to follow. Also Tuca & Bertie has been cancelled for reasons I DO NOT UNDERSTAND!!!

+ ESPN is making a Candace Parker documentary! See you there!

+ Lauren Ashley Smith has a new comedy in the works at ABC! It’s called Moore & More! I will also see you there!

+ Lilly Singh wil host a new quiz show called Battle of the Generations, which, according to THR, is a “one-hour unscripted series sees four contestants from different generations battling to answer nostalgia-packed pop culture questions.”

+ Hey! Sort Of season two trailer!

+ Lena Waithe has been named Ambassador of the 2023 American Black Film Fest.

+ Netflix is bringing The Sandman back for a second season.

+ grown-ish is on its way baaaaack.

+ Sex, death, and apocalypse meet in season 2 of The White Lotus.

+ New DC Studios Boss James Gunn addresses the calls to save Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman.

+ Dolly Parton performed Jolene with Brandi Carlile and Pink at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend.

+ Awesome profile in The Atlantic: Tig Notaro is still being vulnerable.