Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the column where I tell you all about the hot goings on of celesbian Instagram!

Yes, I am charmed, as per usual, what of it!

Seems as though many surprises are in store for us in S3 of Gen Q!

The best part of this image is Quinn sliding in with the first comment that simply reads “Body.”

Literally what is not to love here??

This caption sent me into a spiral thinking about how well moisturized Janelle must be??

If I have said it once I have said it a thousand times: Keke Palmer is a 48-year-old Auntie in a 28 year old’s body and I! Love! It!

Speaking of Aunties, the way this is the exact image your most fun auntie would have hanging her foyer, greeting you the minute you open the door!

Logically I know I do not have the money, time or patience to do microbraids the next time I get my hair done….but!!! Look how good they are!!!

Where IS she going??

Oh to be Trace in NOLA, having a ball.

WHEW the girls are jet setting this summer! Go off Laurie!

Okay but honestly how is Tommy this famous? That is ANNE HATHAWAY and ARIANA DEBOSE and ASHLEY PARK??

Well the thing is that this cover is very good and it seems American Vogue is simply trying to keep up these days? *extremely Miranda Priestly voice* No, no, that wasn’t a question.

Okay so I guess there wasn’t room for me on this boat???