+ Last week I started seeing all these comic book sites reporting that Aubrey Plaza will be playing Kathryn Hahn’s lesbian ex in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. I couldn’t find any actual source so I just ignored it (but not in my heart; I kept hoping in my heart). Now, it’s on all kinds of movie sites and the Twitter scoop acocunt Can We Get Some Toast seems to be confirming it, and they are right about A LOT. According to them , Aubrey will be playing “Rio Vidal! The FIRST Green Witch and Agatha’s ex.” LET IT BE!

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1673 articles for us.