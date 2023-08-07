Feature image via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert / Disney+.
+ Last week I started seeing all these comic book sites reporting that Aubrey Plaza will be playing Kathryn Hahn’s lesbian ex in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. I couldn’t find any actual source so I just ignored it (but not in my heart; I kept hoping in my heart). Now, it’s on all kinds of movie sites and the Twitter scoop acocunt Can We Get Some Toast seems to be confirming it, and they are right about A LOT. According to them, Aubrey will be playing “Rio Vidal! The FIRST Green Witch and Agatha’s ex.” LET IT BE!
+ The initial NC-17 rating for Passages highlights a rigid queerphobic standard.
+ Related: In Passages, a bisexual love triangle explodes spectacularly.
+ Scream 7 is in the works with a new director after the success of the last film.
+ Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t season 2 is delayed until November because of the strike.
+ The spectacular rise of the “misery lesbian.”
+ The DCEU is dying, but DC animation has never been better.
+ Sherry Cola on how Randall Park’s directorial debut Shortcomings puts “the glasses-wearing, chubby, Asian queer girl” on the map.
+ Billboard’s queer jams of the week includes new music from Kali Uchis, Demi Lovato, Towa Bird, and more!
+ Queer Barbies go back further than you might think.
+ After Heartstopper season 2, here’s 11 feel-good queer romances to watch right now.
+ Related: Every single book Isaac reads in Heartstopper season two and the meaning behind them.
+ Cheryl Dunye on the Black queer legacy of The Watermelon Woman.
+ We didn’t get Batgirl but at least you can watch a luchadores-inspired Batwoman instead.
