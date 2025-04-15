‘I Want To Flee My Relationship’

Q:

Today, I was talking to a dear friend about the current state of my relationship. They told me that it sounds like I am trapped, and that I am being controlled. Worst of all, they said that my long-term partner “basically owns” me.

Background info: I (40F) have been with my partner (48F) for eight years. We have never lived together. Also, we have kept our finances separate — until recently. Last year, I had to have a major surgery. I got laid off a couple of months after returning from medical leave, which was probably my former employer’s way of punishing me for taking medical leave.

My partner stepped in and took care of some of my living expenses when my savings ran out six months ago. She also got me a part-time, entry-level job at the company she works for. There are a few major issues with the job: 1) the pay is so insultingly low that I cannot afford all of my living expenses, which means that she is still providing me with some financial help for the months that I can’t pick up enough freelance gigs to supplement my income; 2) my partner has a low-level managerial role in the same department I was hired into; 3) I felt extremely uncomfortable accepting the job due to the possible ethics issue of us being in a relationship, but I did it because she wouldn’t stop bothering me about it until I said yes; 4) there is a culture of profound ignorance and disrespect from the company’s upper managers (who are all white and older than we are) that rubs me the wrong way, but she pretends like it’s no big deal.

Two weeks ago, I started working with a career coach and putting even more effort into my job search, because I am not interested in being insulted and being paid poverty wages at my big age. I assumed that my partner would be happy to hear that I was trying harder to find a better job so I can get my life and finances back on track again, but I was wrong. She actually got angry and combative! She accused me of being ungrateful for everything she has done for me (all of which she offered without my asking for it). Then, she said that me quitting less than a year after she got me hired was “unprofessional” and would damage her reputation. It was shocking as hell, because she had never acted like that before.

After her outburst, she gave me the silent treatment for a week or so, which she also had never done before. But now she’s suddenly back to behaving like she used to. I haven’t said anything to her about her outburst yet, and she has not apologized.

What my friend said today has me feeling very weird about the entire relationship, and I have so many questions now. Is my partner really a controlling person who likes having the upper hand? If so, have I missed all the red flags and been a damn fool all these years? If I dump her right now, will she badmouth me to other companies that want to hire me when they call for a professional reference? Will she badmouth me to everyone in our social circles by repeating all that stuff about me being ungrateful and damaging her reputation? Will I be able to start dating again at my age?

What should I do? Should I just end this relationship immediately?

Sincerely,

Wanting to flee

A:

Dear Wanting to flee,

Well, it’s always a bit concerning when someone describes themselves as wanting to ‘flee’ a relationship. That word tends to be reserved for overtly abusive relationships that have reached a breaking point. At the same time, what you’ve described in your letter is much more complex than cut-and-dry abuse. Let’s get into it.

What your friend has given you is a precipitating moment about your relationship, a moment of reflection or realization that makes you really reevaluate your situation. These moments usually come from unexpected angles, which makes them shocking and effective. It’s clear you’ve been thinking about this pretty firmly already.

My read of your situation is that your partner is responding very unreasonably to a highly stressful time for you. You’ve been hit with major stresses one after another. Surgery, a layoff, income instability, double-employment, and a questionable work environment? Most of us have one of those in our lives. Two is destabilizing, and any more than that is frankly an excessive amount of stress. We all support partners through stress in different ways, and I think procuring you a job is one of hers. It’s material support, which counts for a lot when your current problems include the material. Her reaction to your otherwise reasonable attempt at improving those material circumstances though? Baffling and a bit worrying.

An angry response to you trying to get a better job isn’t fair to you. Especially since I assume you’ve voiced complaints about your current unfavorable job to her and she’s aware of the financial (and personal) stresses involved. That’s the exact opposite of supportive behaviour for something that could really benefit you. Part of me thinks that the fact that you’ve historically lived apart and held separate finances is one of the reasons for her upset. With generally separate finances and living situations, she may have a more detached view of your life. If her main stake in this situation is her work reputation and not a shared livelihood, then yeah, she might lose via your gain. But I’m a bit baffled by the fact that she’s assisting you financially and discouraging you from moving to a better job, since that would surely make her finances easier. That seems highly beneficial to her. I mean, we’ve all seen this economy.

An angry outburst and a week of silent treatment seems disproportionate to the challenge presented, especially since you say she’s never done this before. ‘Silent treatment’ behavior is at best, immature and problematic. And it’s definitely a tool in the abuser’s repertoire when wielded a certain way. So is anger, but the lack of past events like this suggests that this is an unusual event. No matter her reasons, this is seriously inappropriate behaviour and warrants a serious conversation. Her willingness to discuss the matter with you and make compromises in that impending conversation will help you gauge where things actually stand between the two of you. I say ‘impending conversation,’ because an incident like this needs resolution. If it isn’t resolved, it could be the start of a spiral of resentment or other harmful behaviour.

When your friend remarked that your partner “basically owns” you, it clearly struck a chord. What your friend may have considered a turn of phrase has clearly affected you deeply. At a glance, I don’t think your situation reaches that level of abuse. Yes, financial abuse is very real, but your relationship lasted nearly a decade without shared finances. A typical pattern of financial abuse would have started much sooner. Cohabitation before everyone is ready is something that abusers also use to bring victims into their orbit, but you’ve never lived together. And then, you pointed out that she’s never done something like this before. That doesn’t sound like a long-running pattern of abuse either.

I’m reading and writing this far away from your relationship. That’s my main disclaimer. I don’t think you’re in a long-running abusive relationship, but this incident is seriously problematic and has abusive overtones that need to be addressed. I think there’s still a chance to approach her for that resolution. If she gives you heavy resistance or more red flag behaviours, then you’ve got something more serious on your hands.

As for your closing questions…

Does your partner seem like the kind of person who needs to be in control of your life? A past history without this kind of behavior, or major attempts to link your finances and livelihoods makes me suspect this is an abnormal incident. Abuse can start late into a relationship, and it can start after a major falling out like this, but what I can say is that if this is a budding abusive relationship, it’s not following a typical trajectory.

Could she badmouth you to other companies if you broke up with her? That’s a possibility. This risk is much higher in specialized or tight-knit fields, the kind where everyone knows each other from the same conventions and they’ve all used a seminal work by the same person. In vast industries or lower-level work? You probably have a higher mountain to climb in the form of all the other people trying to get in the door in a troubled economy. You’ll have to evaluate the risk for yourself, but I think it’s concerning you even have to ask the question. If she did this, it’d be abusive and unprofessional. Does she seem like someone who would do that?

Will she start badmouthing you to your social circle if you break up with her? Again, it’s a possibility. I can’t take a guess as to how likely it is. Again, it’s concerning that you have to think about this. That could be a sign of past negative behavior from her making you believe that she’ll take malicious action. It could also be anxiety. You’ve experienced a lot of stress and had a significant falling out and loss of communication with your partner. That’s enough to make anyone spiral. I wouldn’t discount the possibility, but I’d also try to look toward your mental well-being and support structures in this trying time.

Will you be able to start dating again? Yes. Definitely. Next question.

Has your partner always been this controlling and you just missed the signs? This is also possible. When long-term abuse occurs, it has a way of shifting the victim’s perception of normal until they’re accustomed to a terrible state of things. Like a personalized, horrible Overton window. You can answer this for yourself with introspection. You have a combo of distress and a precipitating moment from your friend that is ideal for a major realization. This is how lots of people realize that something in their life is deeply wrong. Have these recent weeks given you a deluge of memories with your partner that are colored differently now? Have many of her past behaviors crystallized in your mind as problematic or abusive? Have others always expressed some concern about your partner and you brushed it off? This is the time to think about these questions. Don’t be afraid of answers that cast your relationship in a bad light, but don’t discard answers to the positive either. This needs to be an evaluation, not a dive off the cliff of stress.

I purposefully didn’t answer your question about whether you should terminate the relationship immediately. For one, I don’t make those kinds of recommendations unless I’m certain. More importantly, I hope that when you reach this paragraph, you’ll have a more reliable direction for that question from the person who matters most: you.

