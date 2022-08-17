Feature image of Michaela Jaé Rodriguez via MJ’s Instagram
Welcome back to No Filter, the column dedicated the Instagram shenanigans of the celesbian kind! Let’s see what the fame-o’s are up to, shall we?
This is simply one of the most gorgeous photos I have ever seen in my life???? Ever??
The way seeing Gaga on this tour is theee hot shit for the trendiest queers alive?
Lesbian Jesus is on tour, and I am happy to see that it is going well!
Hannah is perhaps getting too good at these photo shoots that are simply thirst traps!
Okay but as a person who does not like to run at all, consider that this seems sick??
Westworld is in fact, a show that is still running! Who knew!
I am looooving MJ’s short hair era!
I love this cover, and like most of us here at Autostraddle, I love this show!
Yes chef!
I am here for all the gays with dog pics. Maybe I’ll be lucky one day walking a dog & run into Kate & her dog at a park? 🤞 Then again, I saw Leisha on the street once & couldn’t even muster up a hey you were great in the recent season of the L Word.
I am dead after that picture of Melissa King 💀
Hannah Einbinder <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 <3