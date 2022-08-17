Welcome back to No Filter, the column dedicated the Instagram shenanigans of the celesbian kind! Let’s see what the fame-o’s are up to, shall we?

This is simply one of the most gorgeous photos I have ever seen in my life???? Ever??

The way seeing Gaga on this tour is theee hot shit for the trendiest queers alive?

Lesbian Jesus is on tour, and I am happy to see that it is going well!

Hannah is perhaps getting too good at these photo shoots that are simply thirst traps!

Okay but as a person who does not like to run at all, consider that this seems sick??

Westworld is in fact, a show that is still running! Who knew!

I am looooving MJ’s short hair era!

I love this cover, and like most of us here at Autostraddle, I love this show!

Yes chef!