No Filter: I Am Looooving Michaela Jaé’s Short Hair Era!

By

Feature image of Michaela Jaé Rodriguez via MJ’s Instagram

Welcome back to No Filter, the column dedicated the Instagram shenanigans of the celesbian kind! Let’s see what the fame-o’s are up to, shall we?

This is simply one of the most gorgeous photos I have ever seen in my life???? Ever??

The way seeing Gaga on this tour is theee hot shit for the trendiest queers alive?

Lesbian Jesus is on tour, and I am happy to see that it is going well!

Hannah is perhaps getting too good at these photo shoots that are simply thirst traps!

Okay but as a person who does not like to run at all, consider that this seems sick??

Westworld is in fact, a show that is still running! Who knew!

I am looooving MJ’s short hair era!

I love this cover, and like most of us here at Autostraddle, I love this show!

Yes chef!

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 171 articles for us.

3 Comments

  1. I am here for all the gays with dog pics. Maybe I’ll be lucky one day walking a dog & run into Kate & her dog at a park? 🤞 Then again, I saw Leisha on the street once & couldn’t even muster up a hey you were great in the recent season of the L Word.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!