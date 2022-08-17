How many times have you watched A League of Their Own so far? I’ve watched it 1.9 times. I can’t watch the finale again because crying gives me a migraine and I don’t have a Sumatriptan to spare. American healthcare, now robbing me of queer joy! But hey, I have some tearless queer joy to share in this midweek Pop Culture Fix.

+ The trailer for Queen Latifah’s new Netflix thriller, End of the Road, dropped yesterday and holy cats it is intense. There’s some real Max Max / Set It Off / Fast & Furious vibes out here in this desert! God, she really can do anything! 52 year old female fronted action movie? Only Queen Latifah gets that made! Essence has more on the film, which is directed by Millicent Shelton, the first Black woman to receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for her work on 30 Rock.

+ Tessa Thompson did Buzzfeed’s Puppy Interview and it’s as completely adorable as you’re imagining.

+ Meet the new Addams Family from Tim Burton’s Wednesday.

+ The 100 best movies of the 90s. (Wow, our TV Team had a lot of feelings about this one.)

+ Broadcaster Megan Mitchell on why she’s out and proud on TikTok.

+ Netflix cancelling First Kill exposes a major problem in streaming.

+ P-Valley is showing Black gay sex beyond any stereotype.

+ Abbi Jacobson fires back at A League of Their Own’s diversity haters.

+ The Never Have I Ever cast pitched their dream narrators to Vulture (including Tessa Thompson).

+ Ellia Green becomes the first trans male Olympian in heartfelt coming out video.

+ Who are TV’s most datable LGBTQ characters.

+ Six times Harley Quinn was a better Robin than Robin. (This is especially hilarious if you’re watching Harley Quinn season three on HBO Max and its characterization of Nightwing.)

+ How D’arcy Carden’s real life friendship with Abbi Jacobson set up their A League of Their Own queer romance.

+ Why do wigs on TV look so awful? (Somehow Reese Witherspoon’s Morning Show season one brown wig didn’t make this article.)

+ The Cut’s profile on Amandla Stenberg is so great. It’s simply called Amandla, Amandla, Amandla.

+ Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin break down the series’ horror movie homages.

+ Nope is a resounding yes at the UK box office.

+ Viola Davis has joined the Hunger Games prequel and now I am suddenly interested in the Hunger Games prequel.

+ Demi Lovato knows all the highs and whoas of punk rock.

+ 10 key players to watch in 2022 WNBA playoffs (basically all gay players).