Welcome back to No Filter! This is where I hunt for celesbian Instagram content and provide it for you with joyful and witty commentary!
Considering the strike is striking — a strike I wholeheartedly support! — let’s start here! Hell yea!
In other important Yellowjackets cast member news!
FINALLY! Thank you! God, I feel like I can stop holding my breath!
This caption slays me, it’s giving relatable!
This caption on the other hand, makes me worried I am going to have a tussle with Renee for my spot as milf aficionado!
I have to imagine seeing Keke perform would be like when I saw Patti Labelle? Super fun, a lot of on stage banter, and the Auntie energy you just cannot teach. I’m into it!
The exact opposite energy would be a King Princess performance, methinks?
This reminds me that the one and only time I went to the Fringe Festival I was there on a school trip and my poor teachers had to drag around a bunch of seventeen year olds in a foreign country and ignore our screamingly obvious hangovers? God bless them.
Thanks to Trace, I now know that Michelle Hurd is SAG LA’s Vice President!
This is…literally the greatest thing I have ever seen??????
Megan Fox is lost in the woods!
…but good for her!
And as always, Laverne is dancing! Bless up.
