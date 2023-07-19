No Filter: I Am Going to Have a Tussle with Reneé Rapp for My Spot As Top MILF Aficionado!

By

Welcome back to No Filter! This is where I hunt for celesbian Instagram content and provide it for you with joyful and witty commentary!

Considering the strike is striking — a strike I wholeheartedly support! — let’s start here! Hell yea!

In other important Yellowjackets cast member news!

FINALLY! Thank you! God, I feel like I can stop holding my breath!

This caption slays me, it’s giving relatable!

This caption on the other hand, makes me worried I am going to have a tussle with Renee for my spot as milf aficionado!

I have to imagine seeing Keke perform would be like when I saw Patti Labelle? Super fun, a lot of on stage banter, and the Auntie energy you just cannot teach. I’m into it!

The exact opposite energy would be a King Princess performance, methinks?

This reminds me that the one and only time I went to the Fringe Festival I was there on a school trip and my poor teachers had to drag around a bunch of seventeen year olds in a foreign country and ignore our screamingly obvious hangovers? God bless them.

Thanks to Trace, I now know that Michelle Hurd is SAG LA’s Vice President!

This is…literally the greatest thing I have ever seen??????

Megan Fox is lost in the woods!

…but good for her!

And as always, Laverne is dancing! Bless up.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 233 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!