Welcome back to No Filter! This is where I hunt for celesbian Instagram content and provide it for you with joyful and witty commentary!

Considering the strike is striking — a strike I wholeheartedly support! — let’s start here! Hell yea!

In other important Yellowjackets cast member news!

FINALLY! Thank you! God, I feel like I can stop holding my breath!

This caption slays me, it’s giving relatable!

This caption on the other hand, makes me worried I am going to have a tussle with Renee for my spot as milf aficionado!

I have to imagine seeing Keke perform would be like when I saw Patti Labelle? Super fun, a lot of on stage banter, and the Auntie energy you just cannot teach. I’m into it!

The exact opposite energy would be a King Princess performance, methinks?

This reminds me that the one and only time I went to the Fringe Festival I was there on a school trip and my poor teachers had to drag around a bunch of seventeen year olds in a foreign country and ignore our screamingly obvious hangovers? God bless them.

Thanks to Trace, I now know that Michelle Hurd is SAG LA’s Vice President!

This is…literally the greatest thing I have ever seen??????

Megan Fox is lost in the woods!

…but good for her!

And as always, Laverne is dancing! Bless up.