However, Elliot Page Is Gonna Make Some Inclusive Canadian TV For Us

Elliot Page’s Production Company Pageboy Productions Inks Deal With Canada’s Bell Media To Make TV Series

Finally some good news during a very dark time for the trans community: Elliot Page’s production company PAGEBOY Productions is partnering with Bell Media to make TV series with CTV and Crave. For those of you who, like me, have always loved the television shows our neighbors to the north make for us (because they LOVE a queer character), you might recognize the Bell Media logo from the credits of such shows as Orphan Black. (I mean, it’s a whole media conglomerate, so I’m sure you’ve seen it plenty of places, but that’s the first place I remember seeing and recognizing it because I always wondered if Art’s last name being Bell was a coincidence or not.)

Elliot Page said in a statement that he is “excited to create captivating content that amplifies voices that deserve to be heard.” And as a Canadian himself, he says this partnership between PAGEBOY Productions and Bell Media “will allow us to tell powerful, genuine stories that challenge perspectives, and inspire audiences both at home and internationally,”

What I hear when I read that is that we’re going to get new LGBTQ+ content, and I can’t wait. This isn’t Elliot Page’s first foray into production; in fact, if you go to the PAGEBOY Productions website’s “Press” page, you’ll see that we here at Autostraddle are featured for including Backspot in our list of The Best Queer Sports Movies of All Time. Another project from the company is Close to You, which Elliot Page himself stars in.

Another representative from PAGEBOY says that the projects they will make in this new deal will include, “storytelling that prioritizes safety, representation and intersectional equity in all facets of making film and television.” Especially as the US tries to claim that trans and non-binary people don’t exist, it’s nice to see a Canadian company partnering with one of the most famous trans people in North America. And since, in my humble opinion, Canada has a history of creating genuinely diverse television told by “own voices” more consistently and more often than US media seems to be able to greenlight, I’m excited to see what comes from this partnership.

More queer pop culture news for your day:

+ Marie Ulven aka Girl in Red will make her big screen debut in “Low Expectations” from director Eivind Landsvik, a story about an artist at her breaking point

+ Tig Notaro produced a documentary about Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley and wants you to know there’s gay sex in it (okay fine a conversation about it but whatever it takes to get people to see it!)

+ Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem (and also called LG7) is coming out in early March

+ Check out this piece on Cynthia Erivo about her journey leading up to and including her role in Wicked

+ *beedoo beedoo* Tatiana Maslany alert: she will be in the upcoming horror film The Monkey, based on a Stephen King short story

+ Here is the most recent trailer (that she is not in; but she looks fab in the first trailer that dropped a few months ago)

+ Everyone is loving Keke Palmer and SZA’s buddy comedy One of Them Days + Demi Lovato sends a message of support to fellow non-binary and trans people

+ Lucy Dacus is donating $500 at a time to trans gender-affirming surgeries until she hits $10k

+ I don’t know how gay this season of White Lotus will be but First Kill‘s Sarah Catherine Hook will be in it alongside one hell of a cast so I will be seated for it (oh also the trailer just dropped)

+ Miley Cyrus is not getting involved in her unfortunately very public family drama and I love this for her

+ Selena Gomez is heartbroken about the ICE raids and though the internet is terrible and forced her to delete it, the internet is also forever so we know what she said

+ One of the first lesbian sex scenes (in the film Vixen!) will be available to watch at home

+ Alia Shawkat stars in Atropia, an absurdist, satirical film about Bush-era toxic masculinity and Islamophobia