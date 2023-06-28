Pop Culture Fix: Holy Gay Goddess, Warrior Nun is Saved!

By

Well let’s just hop right into today’s Pop Culture Fix because I almost cannot even believe it!

+ Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry announced this morning on Twitter that fans have actually done it! They have saved the show! There’s no details yet, only that Warrior Nun has risen from the ashes, which is honestly the most unreal-amazing thing I have ever seen fandom accomplish, and I have seen fandom get A LOT of stuff done in my 15 years writing professionally on this gay internet. Congratulations, y’all!

+ Lesbian Representation on Broadway: A History.

+ Out In Hollywood releases 2023 Out Loud List with best unproduced TV scripts by queer writers.

+ How Frog and Toad became queer anti-capitalist cottagecore icons.

+ Alyson Stoner says they were fired from a kids’ TV show after coming out as queer.

+ The 10 best-written queer anime characters.

+ GAZE to showcase best of queer cinema with unmissable 2023 program.

+ Nimona cast and crew talk bringing the timely, queer positive graphic novel to Netflix.

+ And Just Like That boss on the series’ (many) sex scenes.

+ The Oscars can’t speak to the greatness of Angela Bassett.

+ 25 queer films that emerged from the Sundance Film Festival.

+ The underrepresentation of Sapphic women in media.

+ Watch to 1:43 please!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1634 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!