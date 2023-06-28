Well let’s just hop right into today’s Pop Culture Fix because I almost cannot even believe it!

+ Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry announced this morning on Twitter that fans have actually done it! They have saved the show! There’s no details yet, only that Warrior Nun has risen from the ashes, which is honestly the most unreal-amazing thing I have ever seen fandom accomplish, and I have seen fandom get A LOT of stuff done in my 15 years writing professionally on this gay internet. Congratulations, y’all!

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

