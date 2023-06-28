Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I provide glimpses into queer famous people’s lives, via IG! Let’s roll!

I have to say, this is good merch. The nicest number! 69!

Hot? Hot and cool? Love this jacket.

My actual favorite IG captions are “all caps verb + emoji.” Sorry to be a millennial!

Niecy did, of course, like 3,000 posts for Jessica’s birthday but this one, a lone photo of herself looking stunning? Easily my favorite.

You have to understand that all I can think when I see this video is Les Mis. Which, tbh, is a compliment!

Loooove a loved up birthday post, nothing better!

Literally shocking that Pride is very nearly over, as seeing the various Pride events fame-o’s go to is such a joy to me.

Renee giving the people what we clamor for: a ding dang BRIDGE in a song! This used to be a proper country!!

There was once a time where the words “Chrishell + Bestey Johnson + youth foundation fundraiser” would not have made sense to me, and that was a much sadder world.

As we say goodbye to Pride, may this image bring you strength.