Happy Beyoncé Day to All Who Celebrate

I don’t know what you’re doing with your Friday, but if it is not a high volume blare Renaissance from your headphones, your speakers, your desk, your car with the windows down on the last Friday of July — we are not the same.

To further underline the only point that matters, mid typing this introduction, this text message just came through from a friend right across my screen: “I should take my ass home, ain’t shit gettin done at work today but this album over and over.”

And that is correct.

We will have a full, deep dive review of Beyoncé’s seventh album and deep love tribute to Black queer people – including her gay Uncle Johnny, who helped raise her as a child and died from complications related to HIV/AIDS — next week. But to quote Yoncé herself, “we are going to take our time and enjoy the music.”

This is a celebration. A stubborn ass middle finger decked out in disco ball sparkles and the sticky floors of a house party to a summer that’s tried its damndest to break us. But we are still out here. And so listen! I asked the Autostraddle QTPOC slack what’s up — and what’s up is abundant joy, laughs, and a bass.

** This post was originally supposed to publish nearly two hours ago, but it’s impossible to stop dancing, banging beats on your kitchen table that’s also your work desk like its a high school cafeteria, and actually type damn words on a damn keyboard. **

Natalie: How is Carmen in charge here — and there’s no Beyoncé Day post up yet?

Christina: This album is for the girls who loved “Blow” from Self-Titled and also for the girls who love blow the drug.

Dani: CHRISTINA

Analyssa: PACK IT UP Christina won.

Dani: Listening to “Virgo’s Groove” and wishing I still did drugs, so you are right.

Christina: This album is gonna have me acting like a like woman who fucks instead of a woman of just reads romance novels and doesn’t leave the house.

Dani: This album is for people whose bush matches their fro. MANICURED.

“Fuck it up and get it litty, she goin shake them thighs and them pretty tig ol bitties” — #RENAISSANCE she wrote it for me. I know she did. — Carmen Phillips (@carmencitaloves) July 29, 2022

Christina: This album is VIRGO RIGHTS.

Kayla: Not Virgo Rights 💀

Christina: This album is for the aunties who are always down to go out with you on a Wednesday night.

Dani: I’m just not over how this album is such a homage to queer people. I didn’t know what to expect but I love it.

Got to listen to Syd’s track, PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA, with her last night in the middle of a Tokyo 🌈bar last night. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ImvpBAxL34 — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) July 29, 2022

A. Tony: Beyoncé said this is for the gays theys and they kin. Get in where you fit in and if you straight, honey it seems like you need to see yourself out.

Me and my friends listening on repeat:

And In Conclusion, “Paint the World Pussy Pink”: