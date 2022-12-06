Guessing Game: Masc Rhythms

Before you go!
It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+!
Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.
Sally has written 63 articles for us.
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡⚫️🟢⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Feel so sexy rn
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡🟡🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
completed in 9 seconds 😂
That’s quicker than me, and I knew the answer!!!
a cunning typist
this is truly impressive
Woot!
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
When I remember to look at the clue, I do so much better :)
Same! 22 seconds with the clue on this one :) makes me very happy
y’all.. tell me why my second-to-last guess on the first column was “scone” what is wrong with me
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢⚫️🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢⚫️🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟡🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
What a great name for a brunch place
Screaming
haaaaahahahahaha
loooove it!
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
1:39! Once I got the first word it was easy! My first guess on the first word was “strap” lmao
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡🟡⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
<3
My first guess on word was was actually the answer to word two – I was on the right track from the start I guess!
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
Same! And I solved in the exact same number of guesses as you.
Also, thank you for listening to my feedback about the word length!
Agreed!
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡🟡🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
3 minutes! i got stumped at first
aww i like these puzzles!
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡–⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️🟡–⚫️🟡⚫️🟢⚫️
Thanks these are really fun. Would you consider putting the clue in the comments instead of the title? It’s sometimes too easy knowing the clue and I’d rather have the option to look or not look. Thanks for considering.
This is good feedback, I will discuss this with the team!
2 minutes 40 seconds! Once I figured out the last word it was instant realization.
Masc Rhythms
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟡🟡🟡🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟡⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡
🟢🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️🟢–⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
This took a few minutes, but I got it! :) Very nice, and the title clue helps.
Masc Rhythms
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
I’m delighted! This is my first time playing a puzzle on Autostraddle
Hi-just as a heads up, I have an older phone with a smaller screen (iphone SE 2nd gen) and it cuts off the screen in a funky way where I can’t see the first row of words. It’s not a huge deal but wanted to bring it to attention if you didn’t know