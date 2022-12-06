Guessing Game: Masc Rhythms

  1. Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡🟡⚫️🟢⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

    • Masc Rhythms
      🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
      🟢🟢⚫️⚫️🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

      Feel so sexy rn

  2. Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟡🟡🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  4. Woot!

    Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡⚫️⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  6. y’all.. tell me why my second-to-last guess on the first column was “scone” what is wrong with me

    Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢⚫️🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢⚫️🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟡🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  7. loooove it!

    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟢⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  8. Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

    1:39! Once I got the first word it was easy! My first guess on the first word was “strap” lmao

  10. Masc Rhythms

    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

    <3

  11. My first guess on word was was actually the answer to word two – I was on the right track from the start I guess!

    Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟡⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

  13. Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟡🟡🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

    3 minutes! i got stumped at first

  14. aww i like these puzzles!

    Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    🟢🟢🟢⚫️🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡–⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️🟡–⚫️🟡⚫️🟢⚫️

  15. Thanks these are really fun. Would you consider putting the clue in the comments instead of the title? It’s sometimes too easy knowing the clue and I’d rather have the option to look or not look. Thanks for considering.

  16. 2 minutes 40 seconds! Once I figured out the last word it was instant realization.

    Masc Rhythms
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟡🟡🟡🟢🟢
    ️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟡⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡
    🟢🟢⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

  17. Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️🟢–⚫️🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

    This took a few minutes, but I got it! :) Very nice, and the title clue helps.

  18. Masc Rhythms
    🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
    ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

    I’m delighted! This is my first time playing a puzzle on Autostraddle

  19. Hi-just as a heads up, I have an older phone with a smaller screen (iphone SE 2nd gen) and it cuts off the screen in a funky way where I can’t see the first row of words. It’s not a huge deal but wanted to bring it to attention if you didn’t know

