Guessing Game: Cate Blanchett’s Resume

Sally lives in the UK. Her work has been featured in a Korean magazine about queer people and their pets, and a book about haunted prisons. She never intended for any of this to happen.
Sally has written 55 articles for us.
tehehee
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢–⚫️🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢🟢
“Amazing! You found it!” Love that energy.
️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–⚫️🟢🟢
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
Proudest moment of my life, maybe??
Really hope this achievement makes it onto your own resumé
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
Same! I feel ridiculously proud of this somehow
hahaaaa winner of winners!
56 seconds!
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢–⚫️🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟡⚫️⚫️
The clue really helped me hahaha
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
Oh man, even before the bubbles loaded I was like “I hope it’s this” and then it was!!! I feel like a star!!
That’s because you are a star!
🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟡–🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️–🟡⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢
lol I SHOULD have gotten it on the first go smh
39 seconds!
Hahaha!!
have to admit this was actually my 7th guess, 2nd on my laptop after flailing around on my phone with things like ‘hot hot hot’
the actual answer is the best
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢🟢
1 take jake! 😅 27 seconds
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
31 seconds
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
😂 Love that I guessed this one before seeing how many words or letters
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
⚫️⚫️🟡–🟡🟢⚫️–⚫️⚫️🟡
Got the middle word and it clicked!
I didn’t understand what was happening at first, so just guessed some random things. Then when I realized – oh, it’s three separate words! – I thought, “what are three separate words that are each three letters that would apply to Cate Blanchett’s resume,” the answer appeared like a magical genie before me 😂
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
🟡⚫️⚫️–🟡⚫️🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️
Got there eventually. What I love the most is everyone sharing their scores in the comments.
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️🟢⚫️
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–⚫️🟢⚫️
⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟡🟢⚫️–⚫️⚫️🟡
Got the first word immediately and then flailed around a bit. Still got it in under 4 minutes.
️⚪️⚪️⚪–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️
️⚪️⚪️⚪–⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢🟢
🟢🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️–⚫️🟢🟢
This is the rush of dopamine that I need each morning.
Hahaha it took me FAR too long to get the first word
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟢🟢⚫️–🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️–⚫️🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢🟡–⚫️⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢
I stg I did not cheat, it was just a really good clue!
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢
Amazing!!!!
Cate Blanchett’s Resumé
🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️🟢⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪–️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡–🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢