Hello, ’tis I, Valerie Anne, taking over the Pop Culture Fix this week! But like… in a fun substitute teacher kind of way, not in a rude “coworker talking over me when I was supposed to be the one leading this meeting” kind of way.

+ Gentleman Jack was canceled by HBO. [decidedly-not-jaunty music] Sadly, no more Anne and Ann shenanigans, no more pig murders, no more sunken pits. And, most devestatingly, no more Heather Hogan recaps of the show. *Theoretically* the BBC could still save Gentleman Jack? (“It’s not illegal!”) So maybe hold onto your top hats a little longer…

+ We got some first looks of Rosie O’Donnell as her iconic character Doris in the League of Their Own TV show and whew does she look dapper!

+ Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season, and considering that usually is the opposite what happens in the wake of introducing main character queerness, I am delighted by this news.

+ Unfortunately, known racist Lea Michele will be replacing queer cutie Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway

+ I don’t know if Florence Pugh is queer but I’m including this here and if I need a good reason it’s because Aubrey Plaza approved in the comments, but Florence Pugh wrote a great caption about her see-through dress on Instagram.

What’s funny is the only context I saw people talking about it was my queer friends and I sharing it around like “holy shit look how stunning she looks” and not one single critique was given…

+ And speaking of Aubrey Plaza, here’s a trailer for her upcoming movie, Emily the Criminal

+ Reservation Dogs dropped a Season 2 trailer.

+ Zendaya told Vogue Italia that she was supposed to direct an episode of Euphoria last season but time didn’t allow it, so she hopes to direct an episode next season

+ One idea I have is that Seth MacFarlane just…stop but maybe that’s just me and you WANT to read his thoughts on continuing to write trans storylines in The Orville despite having majorly fucked it up in the past.

+ Harley Quinn dropped another, longer trailer for Season 3, this one opening with Harley saying, “Hello ladies, gentlemen, theys and gays,” and I will never get tired of hearing Harley call Poison Ivy her girlfriend.