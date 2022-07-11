Hello, ’tis I, Valerie Anne, taking over the Pop Culture Fix this week! But like… in a fun substitute teacher kind of way, not in a rude “coworker talking over me when I was supposed to be the one leading this meeting” kind of way.
+ Gentleman Jack was canceled by HBO. [decidedly-not-jaunty music] Sadly, no more Anne and Ann shenanigans, no more pig murders, no more sunken pits. And, most devestatingly, no more Heather Hogan recaps of the show. *Theoretically* the BBC could still save Gentleman Jack? (“It’s not illegal!”) So maybe hold onto your top hats a little longer…
+ We got some first looks of Rosie O’Donnell as her iconic character Doris in the League of Their Own TV show and whew does she look dapper!
+ Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season, and considering that usually is the opposite what happens in the wake of introducing main character queerness, I am delighted by this news.
+ Unfortunately, known racist Lea Michele will be replacing queer cutie Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway
+ I don’t know if Florence Pugh is queer but I’m including this here and if I need a good reason it’s because Aubrey Plaza approved in the comments, but Florence Pugh wrote a great caption about her see-through dress on Instagram.
What’s funny is the only context I saw people talking about it was my queer friends and I sharing it around like “holy shit look how stunning she looks” and not one single critique was given…
+ And speaking of Aubrey Plaza, here’s a trailer for her upcoming movie, Emily the Criminal
+ Reservation Dogs dropped a Season 2 trailer.
+ Zendaya told Vogue Italia that she was supposed to direct an episode of Euphoria last season but time didn’t allow it, so she hopes to direct an episode next season
+ One idea I have is that Seth MacFarlane just…stop but maybe that’s just me and you WANT to read his thoughts on continuing to write trans storylines in The Orville despite having majorly fucked it up in the past.
+ Harley Quinn dropped another, longer trailer for Season 3, this one opening with Harley saying, “Hello ladies, gentlemen, theys and gays,” and I will never get tired of hearing Harley call Poison Ivy her girlfriend.
I’ve found the single gender /trans storyline on the Orville interesting /good, and was happy that this latest episode happened because **spoilers**
…
it gave the kid bodily autonomy, and that kid was supported by the crew and one parent. The earlier episode where they change the kid’s gender to male since they are a male – gendered species and being female is seen as a birth defect was a difficult one. Klyden underwent the procedure themself, and in addition to the difficulty socially in their society and wanting your kid to be “normal”, Klyden has ton of internalized transphobia, which really comes out in this latest episode. It’s heartbreaking for their kid, knowing they were both born female, and Klyden leaves Bortus because of his support of their kid. They are definitely not easy episodes to watch, but seem realistic as to social and interpersonal pressures around gender, bodily autonomy and ‘the natural’. Though I can see this being triggering to transfolks and understand wanting to not watch as a result.
Now I am not trans (though I would say I am a more masc leaning woman so maybe I fall under that broad umbrella), so I would like to see what transfolks think of this storyline, when I can’t really think of other TV sci fi has dealt with it as in depth as this. Trek has trans/non-binary folks now but get just… are. Which is great! But it side steps the social difficulty that is reality for most /all transfolks. Especially here having a parent being very against it to the point of leaving their kid and spouse.
Now I will say it feels a little… For lack of a better term ‘white saviour’ish. Seth’s captain and the female first officer Topa looks up to, and Bortus as a union officer obviously has internalized some of its ideals, and they are (fortunately of course) seen as ‘right’. I also don’t like the falling back on alien races being weird /backward when humans are also awful, and there are limited POC in the human cast (and even then, seemingly only black folks with no further diversity) and the only same sex couple was Bortus/Klyden, which seems like a cop out considering they are a monogendered species.
So definitely imperfect, but I’ve been surprised at the quality of writing, especially since I can’t stand Family Guy. Last week’s episode about dealing with time travel was really poignant and brought up issues of how much do you do your duty to lay low when you’re stranded out of time? Should the time line be maintained at any cost? Surprisingly thoughtful stuff.
Oh no, no more Gentleman Jack! But even worse, no more Gentleman Jack episode recaps by Heather Hogan!